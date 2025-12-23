Your Favorite Pot Roast Gets A Full Makeover As A Party-Ready Dip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're craving pot roast, but don't want to wait for that slow-cooked meat to get fork-tender, then we have just the dip for you. With one tweak, it can even be totally vegetarian-friendly. Introducing: Creamy, zesty Mississippi pot roast dip. The appetizer has become low-key TikTok famous, and 10s of thousands of foodie fans can't all be wrong.
This dip packs all the savory accouterments and seasonings of a classic Mississippi pot roast without any actual meat, delivering the accessory tasting notes of the pot roast, sans roast. If you've never tried it, Mississippi pot roast swaps the carrots for pepperoncini peppers, adding a pop of bright, tangy acidity and a subtle yet accessible element of heat. Other ingredients like butter, ranch dressing mix, and dry onion soup mix make this meal a dimensional, elevated comfort food. But, to transform Mississippi pot roast into a crowd-pleasing dip, no meat is necessary (unless, of course, you want to add some).
Here at Tasting Table, many of our favorite appetizer recipes start with a block of cream cheese. In a similar fashion, Mississippi pot roast dip begins with a tub of tangy sour cream. From there, simply mix in mayonnaise, pepperoncini peppers sliced into bite-sized ribbons, and a splash of the pepperoncini brine from the jar. With the help of two more convenience-centric, shelf-stable pantry items, the dip is complete: An au jus gravy packet (like this one by McCormick brand, $1.39 via Amazon) or beef bouillon powder, and a ranch seasoning packet.
Tangy, zesty, creamy Mississippi pot roast dip belongs in your appetizer rotation -- even for vegetarian foodies
In addition to capturing signature Mississippi roast flavors, these dry powder elements also help the creamy base ingredients firm up into a structurally luscious dip. To make this pot roast dip vegetarian-friendly, swap the au jus packet for dry onion soup mix, or meatless powder alternatives like McKay's Vegan Beef Flavored Soup Seasoning or Plant Basics "Just Like Beef" Seasoning. For omnivores, feel free to incorporate shredded roasted meat for a heartier dip. This ultra-savory dip can be a fresh new way to make use of leftover pot roast from last night's dinner (or, you could mix in regular ground beef — whatever's waiting to get used up in the fridge).
To serve, garnish the dip bowl with more pepperoncini peppers for a pop of color, and pair it with potato chips, buttery crackers, soft pita triangles, baguette slices, or raw cauliflower florets. This flavorful dip could also be used as the moisture element in your go-to savory sandwiches. Smear it on BLTs, grilled cheeses, or (gasp) even a pot roast sando on a toasted bun.
Mississippi pot roast dip can be made ahead of time for stress-free hosting — and it tastes even better after it's had a chance to chill and firm up in the fridge. Bring it as your dish-to-share at potlucks, cookouts, football watch parties, and holiday gatherings, and watch it disappear from the food table.