Your Favorite Pot Roast Gets A Full Makeover As A Party-Ready Dip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're craving pot roast, but don't want to wait for that slow-cooked meat to get fork-tender, then we have just the dip for you. With one tweak, it can even be totally vegetarian-friendly. Introducing: Creamy, zesty Mississippi pot roast dip. The appetizer has become low-key TikTok famous, and 10s of thousands of foodie fans can't all be wrong.

This dip packs all the savory accouterments and seasonings of a classic Mississippi pot roast without any actual meat, delivering the accessory tasting notes of the pot roast, sans roast. If you've never tried it, Mississippi pot roast swaps the carrots for pepperoncini peppers, adding a pop of bright, tangy acidity and a subtle yet accessible element of heat. Other ingredients like butter, ranch dressing mix, and dry onion soup mix make this meal a dimensional, elevated comfort food. But, to transform Mississippi pot roast into a crowd-pleasing dip, no meat is necessary (unless, of course, you want to add some).

Here at Tasting Table, many of our favorite appetizer recipes start with a block of cream cheese. In a similar fashion, Mississippi pot roast dip begins with a tub of tangy sour cream. From there, simply mix in mayonnaise, pepperoncini peppers sliced into bite-sized ribbons, and a splash of the pepperoncini brine from the jar. With the help of two more convenience-centric, shelf-stable pantry items, the dip is complete: An au jus gravy packet (like this one by McCormick brand, $1.39 via Amazon) or beef bouillon powder, and a ranch seasoning packet.