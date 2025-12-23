The Moroccan Backsplash Style That's Bouncing Back In 2026 (It Adds So Much Character)
Many home cooks dream of refreshing their kitchen with new colors, patterns, cabinets, or appliances. But reality sinks in pretty quickly when contractor quotes drop, resigning those fantasies to "maybe some day" status. There is, however, a fairly easy and affordable element that can transform your kitchen: kitchen tiles. If you're on-trend for 2026 and value charming aesthetics and natural materials, you definitely want to consider a handmade Moroccan tile called zellige.
Zellige tiles have been around for centuries, but they're making a serious comeback moment in kitchen design, especially as backsplash materials. These traditional handmade Moroccan tiles are crafted from Moroccan clay that's hand-molded, sun-dried, hand-cut, glazed, and kiln-fired using historic methods. No two pieces are identical, placing them in a far different category than routine factory-made tiles. The craftsmanship of artisan zellige tiling adds nuanced layers of character to a room, explaining why it is reappearing across the kitchen world, from remodels to new designer kitchens and celebrity homes.
Zellige is all about variation and light. When used in a backsplash, glossy sheen and slightly wavy surfaces create tonal shifts from tile to tile, helping a solid-colored pattern feel vibrant rather than flat. The reflective glaze and irregular surfaces bounce light around the room, adding a bit of depth to the overall design. You'll commonly see zellige in small square or rectangular tiles, often in 4x4 inches and laid in straightforward stacked or brick patterns. However, zellige styles are evolving and becoming more intricate.
How to use zellige in your home kitchen
Zellige leans heavily into its artisanal vibe. Modern Moroccan designers are creating a range of backsplash layouts, including current trends like zigzag herringbone, checkerboard layouts, or simple vertical stacks. A few strategies can help when planning a zellige backsplash. You could run a single color from countertop to upper cabinets for a calm textural backdrop, or take it up to the ceiling for dramatic flair. A simple strip across the back of a kitchen or home-bar sink gives understated earthy appeal.
Zellige is also gorgeous in other parts of your home. Zellige in Morocco is deeply tied to architectural heritage, where the tiles appeared on Moroccan palaces, fountains, and courtyards. Tilemakers trace their roots to the 10th century in the city of Fez, which is still a major hub for Islamic art. Zellige artists there often use techniques passed down through many generations.
Once considered works of art only for the wealthy, zellige is becoming more affordable and available in the U.S. Some designers do offer a few precautions, such as carefully considering placement of zellige tiles in frequently used areas around sinks and stovetops, unless there's enough distance from water and heat. The handmade construction of these tiles may not be up to the task — and you certainly don't want to ruin those beautiful works of art.