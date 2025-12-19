The Iconic Chicago Cheesecake Brand With Steakhouse Origins

If you've ever had Eli's Cheesecake, then you know what makes it different. First off, it's made Chicago-style — baked hot and fast, with no water bath and a shortbread base. This makes it not only creamier and richer than the New York cheesecake many of us know and love, but it also gives it a unique taste. Next, Eli's is a family-run company that focuses on fresh, local ingredients. The Schulman family knows a thing or two about good food, and the reason only adds to the interesting history of Eli's Cheesecake: they started out running a steakhouse.

It all began when the company's founder, Eli M. Schulman, bought a local coffee shop in Chicago and utilized his cooking skills from the army to start a restaurant. Schulman later opened another restaurant and a deli before he carried out his dream and set up Eli's The Place For Steak in the Carriage House Hotel in 1966. The steaks were a hit, but the real attraction was the dessert menu. In particular, the cheesecakes.

Schulman experimented with the dessert a lot before testing it out on regular customers, which helped him create a brand new type of cheesecake in four different flavors: original, chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin, and Hawaiian. The golden exteriors and buttery, cookie bases attracted the masses — so much so that a spinoff, The Eli's Cheesecake Company, was opened by Schulman's son Marc in 1984.