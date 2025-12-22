The Budget Cereal Brand Some Shoppers Swear Tastes Better Than The Original

You may have recently found yourself standing in the cereal aisle, completely confused by a box of your favorite cinnamon sugar squares. You're experiencing a severe case of sticker shock while staring at an $8 price tag, which has become increasingly common as the cost of groceries continues to rise. It's also a particularly hard blow knowing that shrinkflation also means we've been getting less cereal in our boxes. But then you spot a huge bag of more budget-friendly Malt-O-Meal Cinnamon Toasters on the bottom shelf and put it in your cart, only to later find yourself thinking, "These may be better than the original."

For years, Malt-O-Meal has been providing a great price per unit alternative to its name-brand competitors. Plus, the company has offerings inspired by everything from Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries to America's favorite cereal, Honey Nut Cheerios, as part of its line-up of 29 products. However, Reddit threads prove that folks gravitate toward Malt-O-Meal cereals for more than just budgetary reasons, as one Redditor wrote that these versions are "better than most of the cereal they're imitating."