This Easy Bark Recipe Transforms A Nostalgic Dessert Into Candy

For years, the banana split has been a quintessential part of many childhoods. A fixture at birthday parties, sleepovers, and more, the dessert played a core part — even if plenty of us have left it in the past. To give the banana split a modern makeover, transform its main ingredients into chocolate bark.

Recipe developer Jessica Morone's banana split chocolate bark takes all the best parts of the classic dessert and elevates it into a bark brimming with sweetness. "There are so many different flavors here," she says of the recipe. "They all go together so well." Morone forgoes fresh bananas, using banana chips instead. The swap provides the bark with a more concentrated taste and a crunchy bite. Accompanying the bananas are freeze-dried strawberries, dried pineapple, and dried cherries, which balance out the tropical bananas with a bright tartness.

To make the bark, start by melting semi-sweet chocolate chips in a bowl and pouring them into a parchment paper-lined baking pan. Sprinkle some peanuts on top for an extra crunchy layer. Next, blend the freeze-dried strawberries and mix them with some more melted chocolate chips. Morone opts for white chocolate during this step, but you can opt for whichever kind you prefer. Spread this atop the semi-sweet chocolate, then allow it to set slightly in the fridge. Add more chocolate on top, arrange your banana chips and fruits as the finishing piece, and leave the bark to harden in the fridge for about 45 minutes.