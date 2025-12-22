Beer Going Flat? Do This Instead Of Pouring It Down The Drain

There are several reasons why beer goes flat — the most common for beer we have at home being simple age and temperature fluctuations. Changing temperatures — especially warmer temperatures — causes a release of the beer's carbon dioxide. With age, that CO2 becomes a lot less active, too — and it doesn't discriminate. Even the best, most popular beers will suddenly become less pleasant to imbibe if their bubbles are gone. But that doesn't necessarily mean all hope is lost. After all, the beer's flavor is still there, so what if there was a trick to repurpose that flavor and enjoy it in a way that doesn't involve drinking disappointingly foam-less beer?

One genius solution is to make beer ice cubes. That's right, just pour that flat beer into your ice tray. You may be wondering if it will actually freeze, considering many of us store things like vodka in the freezer. That's because the higher content of alcohol present, the lower that drink's freezing point. Beer's average ABV range is about 4% to 7% and even boozier beers will freeze unlike a strong spirit, so it's easy to make ice cubes from whatever flat beer you're dealing with. Then, you can use that beer all different fun ways. There are plenty of creative ways to cook with beer, so it's worth saving those cubes for those meals. You can also use beer cubes to cool beer cocktails. You can even chill fresh beer with beer cubes to avoid watering it down, unlike with traditional ice.