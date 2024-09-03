Marinate Your Steak In Beer Before Grilling For A Malty-Sweet Crust
From maple syrup to soy sauce, there are countless marinades that can elevate the flavor of your favorite steak. Nothing, however, quite comes close to beer, which tenderizes the meat and adds a complex flavor — depending on which beer you choose. Opt for a stout, as in this beer-marinated rump steak, if you're searching for a dark, rich infusion. Or marinate your skirt steak in a lighter lager before tossing it onto the grill. While the options span wide, it's crucial to avoid hoppy beers when infusing beer into a marinade, which can impart a bitter, overpowering taste.
If treated right, your beer-marinated steak can also showcase a malty, crispy crust. The key? Grill your cut of meat on high heat to bring on the Maillard reaction — a chemical phenomenon that occurs when considerable heat is applied to protein and sugar, resulting in the caramelization we all know and love. For a similar effect, step away from the outdoor grill and use a ripping hot cast iron skillet.
Other benefits of marinating with beer
Aside from the flavor boost and sweet crust, beer marinades can also help tenderize the meat. Like many common marinade ingredients, beer contains enzymes, which can break down proteins over time. To take advantage of the full effects, marinate for at least six hours or even overnight, though your cut of meat can start to take on an unpleasant texture if it's marinated for more than two days. And for food safety, keep the marinade securely refrigerated.
Beer marinades may have another unlikely benefit, according to a 2020 study conducted at the Memorial University of Newfoundland: Adding certain types of beer can potentially reduce the prevalence of harmful chemicals in meat. Researchers found that adding unfiltered beer-based marinades to beef and moose meat prevented lipid oxidation "while improving the nutritional quality, safety and sensory preference of grilled ruminant meats." So the next time you're whisking together a simple, tenderizing marinade of olive oil, vinegar and garlic, consider tossing some ale into the mix.