Marinate Your Steak In Beer Before Grilling For A Malty-Sweet Crust

From maple syrup to soy sauce, there are countless marinades that can elevate the flavor of your favorite steak. Nothing, however, quite comes close to beer, which tenderizes the meat and adds a complex flavor — depending on which beer you choose. Opt for a stout, as in this beer-marinated rump steak, if you're searching for a dark, rich infusion. Or marinate your skirt steak in a lighter lager before tossing it onto the grill. While the options span wide, it's crucial to avoid hoppy beers when infusing beer into a marinade, which can impart a bitter, overpowering taste.

If treated right, your beer-marinated steak can also showcase a malty, crispy crust. The key? Grill your cut of meat on high heat to bring on the Maillard reaction — a chemical phenomenon that occurs when considerable heat is applied to protein and sugar, resulting in the caramelization we all know and love. For a similar effect, step away from the outdoor grill and use a ripping hot cast iron skillet.