12 Creative Ways To Cook With Beer (Besides Adding It To Stew)

When it comes to cooking with alcohol, many of us are familiar with using wine, cider, and even sweet liquors like brandy. However, there's one type of alcohol that, despite its popularity away from the heat of the oven, is somewhat overlooked: beer. Indeed, despite being a staple in many kitchens and at an array of gatherings, beer often takes a backseat in the culinary world, which we believe to be somewhat of a gross injustice. For sure, you may have heard of steak and ale pies or beef and beer stews, but these uses — though delicious they may be — hardly showcase the true capabilities of this distinct and flavorsome drink in the kitchen.

As it turns out, beer is a highly versatile ingredient, lending not only its unique and nuanced taste but also its effervescent consistency and tenderizing, even at times protective, qualities to an array of dishes. Indeed, from treacly sweet sauces to punchy and piquant pickles, beer grants tasty upgrades to a wide range of foods, both savory and sweet. So whether you're a fan of a perky pale ale, or enjoy the richness of a deep, full-bodied stout, or even if you don't particularly enjoy the taste of beer but are eager to harness its culinary capabilities, you're bound to find a use here that will make you wonder why you never thought of it before.