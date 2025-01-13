12 Creative Ways To Cook With Beer (Besides Adding It To Stew)
When it comes to cooking with alcohol, many of us are familiar with using wine, cider, and even sweet liquors like brandy. However, there's one type of alcohol that, despite its popularity away from the heat of the oven, is somewhat overlooked: beer. Indeed, despite being a staple in many kitchens and at an array of gatherings, beer often takes a backseat in the culinary world, which we believe to be somewhat of a gross injustice. For sure, you may have heard of steak and ale pies or beef and beer stews, but these uses — though delicious they may be — hardly showcase the true capabilities of this distinct and flavorsome drink in the kitchen.
As it turns out, beer is a highly versatile ingredient, lending not only its unique and nuanced taste but also its effervescent consistency and tenderizing, even at times protective, qualities to an array of dishes. Indeed, from treacly sweet sauces to punchy and piquant pickles, beer grants tasty upgrades to a wide range of foods, both savory and sweet. So whether you're a fan of a perky pale ale, or enjoy the richness of a deep, full-bodied stout, or even if you don't particularly enjoy the taste of beer but are eager to harness its culinary capabilities, you're bound to find a use here that will make you wonder why you never thought of it before.
Make a malty caramel
Although beer may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about what to add to your dessert sauces, it turns out that its rich and malty taste makes it the perfect candidate for adding to sweet goods. When incorporated into caramel, beer produces one of the deepest, toastiest sauces that can add a new dimension to whatever you drizzle it on, with a unique hoppiness that perfectly complements the existing woody taste of caramelized sugar. Plus, if you're looking to dial back the excessive sweetness of caramel, adding a sour beer can help to balance things out, with the sharp fruitiness cutting through any cloying sugariness.
To make delicious, malty beer-infused caramel, you don't need to do much more than you would if you were making regular caramel. Instead of melting together just sugar and water (and a little cream, if desired), swap out some or all of the liquid for beer, adjusting the quantities based on the strength of the beer taste you want. Substituting just some of the water will give your caramel a subtle but tasty bitter edge, whilst swapping all of your liquids for beer will result in a truly bold and boozy caramel that is sure to add a new depth to desserts such as sticky sponges or delicate vanilla ice cream. You can use any beer you like to make the sauce, too, and different flavor profiles will all result in a slightly different sauce.
Bake it into your bread
There's something about both beer and bread that provides a simple but wholly satisfying heartiness, and together, they make quite the tasty pair. Though enjoying a starchy snack alongside a cold beer is no doubt delicious in its own right, you can take things to the next level by incorporating some of your booze into your loaf. Indeed, using beer in your dough in place of water not only imbues the bread with extra flavor but also grants it a lovely texture and more moistness. If you're after significant rise, too, beer offers the ultimate shortcut, acting as the leavening agent in your dough, meaning you don't have to add any yeast or wait for a reaction to happen. Simply add in your beer and let the yeast present in the liquid do its thing.
When it comes to deciding which beer to add to your loaf, the choice mostly comes down to preference and the type of loaf you want to create. Lighter ales will add a subtle touch, which may be ideal for more delicate white breads, whilst dark stouts and ports will provide a slightly deeper, richer note that should complement darker, heartier breads like rye or wholemeal for an elevated nutty, malty taste. To take things to even greater heights, consider incorporating mix-ins that complement your chosen beer and bread type. Sharp cheddar works especially well in beer bread, as do fresh herbs, caramelized onions, or even crispy bacon.
Add it to your pickling brine
Though there are many ways to boost the taste of your pickles, starting with your brine is the most sure-fire way to imbue them with rich and nuanced flavor. And if you're looking to add a little extra oomph to your pickle brine, then beer should be your go-to. With a slight floral sweetness and a touch of bitterness, the flavor profile of beer works incredibly well to enhance a tangy brine, hitting many of the same notes as traditional pickling solutions whilst also possessing a little more nuance that cannot quite be matched by vinegar alone.
To give your pickled goods the tasty twist they deserve, start by choosing a beer that works well with the vegetables you intend to soak. A pale ale, for instance, will work especially well with cucumbers, imbuing them with a tangy and moreish, but by no means overpowering flavor. Heartier, bolder vegetables, such as beets, carrots, and red onions, will benefit from a darker beer for added depth and richness. However, pale ales and IPAs are a safe choice if you're just starting to experiment and want to get a feel for the flavor before diving in with stronger flavors.
To make beer-infused pickling brine, simply combine beer, vinegar, water, salt, and sugar (alongside your go-to seasonings) and heat and stir the mixture until everything has dissolved. Once the brine is cool, pour it over your vegetables in a clean glass jar and place it in the fridge.
Cook your sausages in it
There's a reason why sausages and beer are an ever-popular culinary combination in Germany: The two are a match made in heaven. The sweet, juicy, and slightly smoky flavor from lightly charred pork sausages melds beautifully with the rich and malty sweetness of beer, whilst the latter's crisp and sometimes effervescent consistency can help to cut through the excess richness and fatiness of the meat. When you cook sausages in beer, the beer acts as more than just a cooking liquid to keep things moist; it also infuses the sausages with its delectable and complex flavor. If you're working with bratwursts, a type of German sausage that is commonly enjoyed either doused in or served alongside beer, simmering them in the golden liquid before grilling is especially useful for maintaining both taste and texture.
Though you can cook your sausages in beer by simply placing them in a pan and partially submerging them before simmering until plump, juicy, and perfectly golden brown, using the slow cooker will grant you even more delicious results. Our recipe for slow cooker beer brats showcases the best of this comforting combination, resulting in wonderfully developed beer-infused sausages with an inviting caramelized crust.
Swap your stock for it for upgraded grains
If you're starting to feel a little bored with your grains, swapping out the water or stock that you typically cook them in for beer may give them the new lease of life you're after. Indeed, though you may be more familiar with soaking and cooking your couscous, rice, or barley in mild and subdued liquids like vegetable stock, beer can add a whole new dimension that feels at once both comforting and a little sophisticated. Besides, there's no reason why you have to keep things mild when cooking your grains. The greatest benefit of cooking meals with unflavored grains is their versatility, with their modest flavor allowing for ultimate freedom in the kitchen, including the use of ales, stouts, and lagers.
Risotto, for example, is given a delicious and indulgent twist through the substitution of white wine for beer, like in our cheesy Wisconsin-style risotto, whilst couscous cooked in a peppy pale ale makes a delicious and unique side dish for succulent roasted meats or hearty stews. As you begin to experiment with swapping your traditional cooking liquids for beer, you may want to work in increments. Start by swapping out half of your water, stock, or other fluids for beer, and increase the quantities as necessary to taste, keeping note of how much you substituted each time you prep your grains.
Use it as a marinade for tasty, tender meat
Beer is not only useful as a cooking ingredient; it also makes an excellent marinade. Besides its flavor-enhancing properties and unique taste that works especially well alongside charred meats, the natural acidity and enzymes present in beer can help to tenderize meat for an overall juicier and more succulent texture. And if flavor-boosting and texture-improving weren't enough to sway you into cracking open a bottle the next time you need to whip up a marinade for your meat, research presented at the annual American Chemical Society meeting in 2014 indicated that beer has the capacity to reduce harmful substances that form during cooking at high heats.
As such, there really is no reason not to include beer in your next marinade, notwithstanding that many types of beer work well with ingredients and flavors we all know and love to flavor our meats with. Teriyaki sauce, for example, will meld perfectly with rich beers like stout, while mustard or honey can be mixed into lager marinades for a lively and slightly sweet marinade that gives new depths to chicken and pork. And for the perfect caramelized crust, marinating your steak in beer before searing it is a surefire way to achieve that sought-after crispy golden brown exterior.
Glaze and roast your vegetables with it
Roasted vegetables get somewhat of an unfair reputation, with a propensity of being ignored at the dinner table in favor of succulent meats and other heartier side dishes. However, it's often the case that our veggie side dishes simply aren't given the TLC they deserve to really make them shine, and that includes a proper, flavorsome glaze. Honey, balsamic, and even cider offer themselves as tasty dressings for tossing and roasting root vegetables in, but beer shows itself to be an optimal but often overlooked choice that is, in fact, a game changer.
With its natural woody sweetness, beer harmonizes perfectly with the subtly sweet earthiness of vegetables whilst also imparting a touch of acidity and bitterness for an interesting edge and a welcome balance to any excess sugariness that occurs during caramelization. Light beers, like pilsners or pale ales, can be made into sweet, lightly sour, and refreshing glazes that add extra liveliness to delicate greens like asparagus and green beans, whilst darker beers grant a deep toastiness that is a perfect match for bolder vegetables such as parsnips, carrots, and sweet potatoes. You can flavor your beer glaze with whatever you have on hand and whatever you think will work well for your specific dish, but naturally sweet ingredients with a floral note, such as honey or brown sugar, will work especially well. Simply add everything to a pot and reduce on the stovetop until it reaches your desired consistency.
Upgrade your chili with it
If you've never added beer to your chili before, you're missing out. Sure, you may have enjoyed a tasty bowl of spicy chili alongside a cold beer, but reserving the two to be enjoyed separately means denying yourself some of the richest, deepest chili you'll ever have. Beer is the perfect accompaniment to chili, pairing well with the bold and spicy flavors and smoky undertones and adding an extra layer of richness without overpowering more nuanced tasting notes. Chilis with a subtle, sweet, and warming undertone, like those prepared with cinnamon, fare especially well when granted a little extra malty, almost cocoa-like note from dark, ruby-red stouts.
Though it's hard to go wrong when adding chili to beer, it can be tricky to know exactly what kind of beer to add for optimum flavor and when it should be added so that it has the most effect (beer, like any alcohol, can be cooked off and will reduce in intensity as it is heated). If you're eager to try out this winning combination but are after a little guidance, our beer master's recommendations for cooking chili with beer are a great place to start.
Poach fruit in it
Stylish, simple, and yet utterly delicious, poached fruit is, in its own right, somewhat of a grown-up dessert, with a certain elegance that even the most elaborate show-stopping desserts find hard to compete with. Adding beer to the mix, however, takes this classic dish to new heights, elevating it to something even more special and imbuing it with a rich, complex, and likely unexpected flavor that is sure to impress.
Aromatic and floral fruits, especially pears, are enhanced when poached in beer, with the beer's natural maltiness and subtle caramel tones adding to pre-existing flavors while providing a mature balance through a slight touch of lip-smacking bitterness. When combined with warming spices such as cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, the mix comes together effortlessly, making for a dessert that is incredibly easy to prepare but that nonetheless has an enticing aroma and flavor and luxurious melt-in-your-mouth texture.
Make beer batter for fried foods
If you're a fan of perfectly aerated, golden brown, and crispy fried foods, beer batter should be your go-to when you plan to fry anything. The combination of flour and beer results in a batter that is irresistibly light and airy, thanks to the carbonation in beer. And, although its taste is pretty unobtrusive and may be undetectable to many, the maltiness of the beer does contribute a slight depth of flavor to the batter that elevates it to new heights.
It's incredibly easy to make beer batter at home, so if you're in the mood for onion rings, tempura prawns, or a hearty plate of crispy fish and chips, you can be assured that this batter should come together in less than five minutes. You probably won't even need to make a quick trip to the supermarket. To make beer batter, simply mix together flour, cornstarch, egg (or see our egg-free beer batter recipe if you'd rather omit), and salt and pepper, before gradually whisking in the beer until the mix is smooth. Your batter will be altered slightly depending on which beer you use, and different dishes will be best suited to different beer batters, so keep in mind things like strength, flavor, and level of carbonation to best ensure optimal results.
Give your mustard an added boost
Mustard is no doubt a classic condiment, with a sharp, tangy, and bold flavor that makes it distinct from all other sauces. This doesn't mean, however, that mustard cannot benefit from a subtle upgrade to really make it shine. For a rich and full-bodied flavor profile with an unrivaled complexity, consider adding beer to your mustard. The two already oftentimes work in tandem, even when you don't realize it (think about the times you've had a hot dog with mustard and sipped on a beer at the same time), so it makes perfect sense why their flavors meld together so well. The hoppiness of beer complements the piquant and slightly spicy pepperiness of mustard, whilst the alcohol's richer, deeper notes help to balance out any excess acidity or sourness for a mature, perfectly neutralized taste.
Start by adding a few tablespoons of a beer of your choice to your mustard and adjust the quantities to taste. Be aware, too, that different beers will do different things to the mustard. Light beers will keep things crisp, sharp, and tangy, whilst darker beers, such as stout, will add a more mellow richness. Whichever you use, you're sure to end up with a sauce that packs a punch, ideal for adding a new level of flavor to hot dogs, sandwiches, or chewy pretzels.
Make boozy butter
Infusing your butter is an excellent means of adding flavor and depth to your meals with minimal effort. And when you add beer to the mix, you're introducing a whole new level of boozy, buttery richness that it's hard to go wrong with. From simply spreading it on fresh bread to drizzling it melted over freshly made popcorn for an innovative new movie night snack, beer-infused butter has a multitude of culinary uses. It can almost be used interchangeably with regular butter, whereby its subtle maltiness and caramel notes will only ever upgrade its accompaniments.
Dark stouts can be made into butters that have a hint of cocoa, making it the perfect cooking fat for chocolate-based desserts, while lighter beer butters will work wonders on everything from barbecued meats to gooey grilled cheeses. Simply melt your butter before combining in your desired amount of beer (a few tablespoons is a safe place to start), and let it cool again before slathering, drizzling, or rubbing on whatever takes your fancy.