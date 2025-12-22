The Staple Ingredient That Has Even More Potassium Than A Banana

There are dozens of nutrients the human body needs to function properly. That includes all kinds of vitamins and minerals. Most of us know we should get plenty of vitamin C, calcium, and fiber – and we generally know which foods provide them. In turn, most of you understand that you need potassium and that you can get it from certain foods, specifically bananas. However, there are better sources of potassium out there if you're concerned about getting enough — including an incredible, tasty, and very common option: potatoes.

Hypokalemia is what it's called when you have low potassium levels. According to the National Institutes of Health, most Americans do not get enough potassium in their diet. That can lead to a host of health concerns — including decreased brain function, high blood pressure, and an elevated risk of kidney stones in the most extreme cases, and general muscle weakness and tiredness in the least. So you want to make sure you're getting enough in your diet. Adult males should be consuming 3,400 milligrams of potassium per day while women require 2,600 milligrams.

Bananas are touted as a great source of potassium, and while they do provide quite a bit, there are some better sources. Consuming a fairly small 100 gram banana will provide 358 milligrams of potassium. Meanwhile, eating the same amount of potato with the skin on offers 531 milligrams and a whole, medium-sized potato offers 919 milligrams. If you ate a large potato that weighed over 200 grams, you'd get over 1,000 milligrams of potassium. Only a few foods, such as spinach cooked from fresh spinach and raisins, contain more potassium per 100 grams than potatoes do — but they're much more satiating and versatile.