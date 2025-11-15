11 Foods With More Fiber Than Chia Seeds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've probably heard that chia seeds have more fiber than any other food. While that's not incorrect, it's also not the full story. When looking at fiber per ounce, chia seeds remain a top contender — but the reality is that you're unlikely to eat more than a tablespoon or two at a time, which limits the amount of fiber you'll get per serving.

If your goal is to increase the amount of fiber in your diet, consider measuring by how much fiber you're getting per serving and not solely the amount in any specific ingredient or food. While chia seeds are a great addition to smoothies or granola and are helpful when used as a thickening agent in classic chia pudding recipes, they like won't make up the majority of your meals.

According to the USDA, adult women should be aiming for 25 grams of fiber per day, while men need 38 grams per day. A tablespoon of chia seeds (half an ounce) will provide you with about 5 grams, which is impressive for such a small volume of food. But by focusing on foods with more fiber, and specifically ones that are enjoyed in larger portions, you can get more into every meal.