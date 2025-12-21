The One Chrissy Teigen Cravings Pasta Sauce We Honestly Thought Would Be Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing the world has in abundance, it's pasta sauce. With so many brands offering their own jarred variety, it's hard to imagine anyone could still come up with something revolutionary new, but alas, brands do try. We recently taste tested Chrissy Teigen's new Cravings pasta sauces that promise the type of flavors you'd get in a restaurant dish — and while some did live up to the hype, we were pretty disappointed by the Spicy Thai Basil Marinara.

The main problem with this sauce is that it overpromises and underdelivers. The promotional materials for it sing its praises, claiming the sauce is "anything but boring," given the addition of the extra flavorful Thai basil and some heat. But these promises largely fall flat. According to our taste tester, Spicy Thai Basil Marinara really just tastes like regular marinara. The Thai basil is barely noticeable, and the promised kick of heat? More of a gentle nudge. The sauce is mild, beige in everything but color. It probably wouldn't be a bad sauce overall, were it not for the unrealistically-raised expectations. Also, one jar is selling for $10, and if you're paying that much for a jar of sauce, it better be way above average.

Admittedly, all the sauces in the lineup are made in Italy and have very straightforward ingredients, which probably adds to the price tag, but regardless of this marinara's origin (or its celebrity backing), it's just not special enough to choose it over your regular, trusted marinara brand.