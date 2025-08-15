Chrissy Teigen's New Cravings Pasta Sauces, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chrissy Teigen is a real Jack of all trades. She's a world-famous model, television actor, and food blogger who's a total wiz in the kitchen, so much so that she's written multiple cookbooks. Talk about an eclectic resumé. Recently, she's unveiled the perfect product to complement her indulgent "Cravings" cookbook: a line of pasta sauces.

Pasta is one of the country's favorite weeknight meals. We love comfort food, and it doesn't get much more comforting than soft noodles covered in warm, buttery sauce. But popular pasta sauces that line store shelves are often full of excessive sugar, GMOs, and hard-to-pronounce ingredients. Teigen's Cravings line aims to do better: Not only are these sauces GMO- and preservative-free, but they promise restaurant-level quality from the comfort of home with bold, unique recipes to shake up your boring, alternating-between-red-and-white-sauce pasta regime.

I got my hands on the four Cravings sauces — Spicy Miso Alfredo, Creamy Corn & Truffle, Spicy Thai Basil Marinara, and Creamy Tomato Sauce — to decide which is best and which (if any) fall flat. I ranked each sauce based on overall flavor and quality, including whether or not ingredients were balanced, vivid, and true to their titles. So grab your favorite pasta-twirling fork and get ready to carbo-load: Here are the four new Cravings sauces, from worst to first.