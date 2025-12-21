This Tiny Steakhouse Chain Manages To Disappoint At Every Location

Nobody's perfect, and that's as true for restaurants as it is for people. Google your favorite restaurant right now and odds are you will find at least one review so negative it makes you wonder if the reviewer visited the same restaurant. Every restaurant gets bad reviews now and then, but something appears to be wrong at Sirloin Stockade, the eight-location steakhouse buffet that is routinely criticized for the same issues across four states.

Sirloin Stockade's website says the chain believes in giving everyone the choice to eat what they want. Its menu consists of various cuts of steak, burgers, seafood, and a buffet with pot roast, fried chicken, and more. We called out Sirloin Stockade in the past one of the worst steakhouses in America based on reviews. On the Yelp page for the Carthage, Missouri, location, the majority of the reviews actually lean positive, though the low ratings are rather condemning. Reviewers accuse the steak of being boiled, cooked to oblivion, or as tough as leather. Other food critiques get into buffet items being cold or bland. Someone even complained of cockroaches.

The Rolla, Missouri, location has even more negative Yelp reviews and some of these are so descriptive we'll just euphemistically say that a customer complained of severe gastrointestinal distress while still in the restaurant. Both food quality and poor service are frequently criticized, and several reviewers say the restaurant made them sick. This kind of feedback is bad for a single location, but if it's at every location, something is wrong.