The Temperature That Andrew Zimmern Likes His Steak Cooked At
Andrew Zimmern may be well-known for his "Bizarre Foods" series, but off-screen, one of the celebrity chef's personal favorite foods is a dish that many epicures actually consider bizarre: charred steak, served at room temperature. Tasting Table asked 14 celebrity chefs how they order their steaks, and in an exclusive interview, Zimmern told us that when he's chowing down on steak, it has to be crispy outside, ultra-rare inside, and not too hot.
Zimmern isn't shy about sharing novel culinary preferences, from his bold takes on fast-food chicken to the candidates for his professional chef Mount Rushmore. When it comes to the ultimate steak dinner, he told Tasting Table, "I like my steak cooked charred, black and blue." But, the instructions for his ideal meaty meal don't stop there. "Then I want [the steak] to rest," he said, "and I want it to come to absolute room temperature."
Black and blue or Pittsburgh-style steak is all about the crispy char marks on the exterior and bright red, near-rare interior. This steak temp requires a blisteringly hot grill to achieve – typically cooked somewhere around 550 and 650 degrees Fahrenheit for a minute or two on each side. But, the key aspect of Zimmern's "hot take" is a lot less hot; according to him, "steak tastes better at room temperature than it does hot. Just my personal viewpoint. But, I'm also right."
Zimmern prefers his steaks black and blue, and room-temp
Indeed, allowing the meat ample time rest is a crucial step in preparing a knockout steak — and there are some telltale key signs that show it didn't rest long enough. Cutting into an ultra-hot steak releases all the runny juices inside, meaning they end up all on plate instead of locked in the meat. Resting a hot steak gives those juices a chance to settle, preventing excess runoff upon slicing and ensuring a tender bite. Although, it's worth noting while, customarily, most chefs rest their steaks for 5 to 20 minutes depending on the cut and size – Zimmern more than doubles that resting time.
The chef prefers a black and blue, room-temperature steak so intensely, in fact, that he has developed an ordering technique for making sure that his steak arrives just how he likes it, even when dining out. "If I'm in a steak house, I will order my steak when I order my diet soda, to start my meal," Zimmern told us. "I want it sitting there for 45 minutes before I eat it." Befitting the unique chef, his go-to order is a fusion of professional technique and idiosyncratic personal preference.