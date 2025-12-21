The Temperature That Andrew Zimmern Likes His Steak Cooked At

Andrew Zimmern may be well-known for his "Bizarre Foods" series, but off-screen, one of the celebrity chef's personal favorite foods is a dish that many epicures actually consider bizarre: charred steak, served at room temperature. Tasting Table asked 14 celebrity chefs how they order their steaks, and in an exclusive interview, Zimmern told us that when he's chowing down on steak, it has to be crispy outside, ultra-rare inside, and not too hot.

Zimmern isn't shy about sharing novel culinary preferences, from his bold takes on fast-food chicken to the candidates for his professional chef Mount Rushmore. When it comes to the ultimate steak dinner, he told Tasting Table, "I like my steak cooked charred, black and blue." But, the instructions for his ideal meaty meal don't stop there. "Then I want [the steak] to rest," he said, "and I want it to come to absolute room temperature."

Black and blue or Pittsburgh-style steak is all about the crispy char marks on the exterior and bright red, near-rare interior. This steak temp requires a blisteringly hot grill to achieve – typically cooked somewhere around 550 and 650 degrees Fahrenheit for a minute or two on each side. But, the key aspect of Zimmern's "hot take" is a lot less hot; according to him, "steak tastes better at room temperature than it does hot. Just my personal viewpoint. But, I'm also right."