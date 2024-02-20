Andrew Zimmern's Bold Takes On Fast Food Chicken - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is arguably one of the most well-traveled eaters on earth. He's dined on everything from durian to palolo, or Samoan coral worms. But take a look at his latest social media posts, and you'll see he's expanding his palette to include some uniquely American favorites. Recently, the star sampled everyone's favorite frozen dairy dessert, the Frosty, for the very first time. "Well, I love food — and I'm not a food snob — but I was kind of surprised at how great the Frosty was. I thought the burger was like, eh," he tells Tasting Table. (Urged by his Instagram followers to reconsider his review, he gamely tried the fast food giant's burger a second time with more favorable results.)

Indeed, his reputation for trying just about anything is solidly established. Still, you may be surprised to learn that Zimmern's yet to delve into a cuisine that comes as second nature to many Westerners. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, he unleashed a whopper of a secret: "I don't have a lot of experience in traditional fast food places. I'm scared." He admits he's dipped into a few popular fast-food restaurants — and he's already developing some strong feelings. "I'm in love with Culver's. My friends have told me, 'You love Culver's so much, you will not like other fast food places,' because Culver's cooks everything to order. But I'm going to give some of these things a shot." The chef's already earning his wings, and his opinions on fast-food chicken may ruffle some feathers.