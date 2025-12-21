Is A Marble Rolling Pin Worth The Investment? Here's What You Need To Consider Before Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're even a semi-regular home baker, a rolling pin is a staple in your toolkit. There are so many genius uses for rolling pins beyond flattening dough, from squashing cucumbers to juicing pomegranates. Depending on how we tend to use them, many of us have favorite kinds. Julia Child preferred French rolling pins (which consist of a single dowel with tapered ends) over American ones (which have handles on each end), for example. These tools can come in wood, marble, ceramic, stainless steel — but which is the superior material, if there is one? Marble rolling pins are chic and popular. But they are also easily the priciest option. An 18-inch-long American-style version made of marble might cost between $20 and $50 on Amazon, while a wooden one of similar length can go for as low as $13. Are marble pins actually worth the investment when it comes to function?

An expert weighed in on the matter for The Takeout. Kelsey Elizabeth of Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes and the Korbel & Cookies collaboration says that while marble pins are indeed "gorgeous," they're just not as practical as the humble and timeless wooden rolling pin. While their heaviness can be an advantage for a smooth finish on some tougher doughs, it more often makes these tools challenging to handle. And marble pins can end up nearly pulverizing a more delicate dough because it's harder to tell how deeply they're pressed into it. A wooden pin, on the other hand, has a nicer balance of dough-flatting heft and more easily manipulated lightness.