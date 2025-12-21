The Philly-Inspired Denny's Breakfast Item That's Not Worth Ordering

From jalapeño popper pizza to butternut squash mac and cheese – sometimes, when worlds collide, food creations rule. Other times, however, imaginative ideas are no more that — nice-sounding concepts ultimately better left unrealized... like Denny's Philly Cheesesteak Omelet. In Tasting Table's roundup of the six worst breakfast items you should avoid ordering at Denny's, the Philly Cheesesteak Omelet made the cut — as in, you should cut it out of your list of potential candidates for breakfast.

Denny's Philly Cheesesteak Omelet stuffs a three-egg omelet with classic cheesesteak toppings: grilled prime rib, fire-roasted bell peppers and onions, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. It's savory, for sure — but our taste tester found that those soft omelet eggs lacked the structural integrity to support the cheesesteak chunks tucked inside. "The additions ... would be good, but really, they're just overpowering what should be an egg-focused dish ... it just wasn't very flavorful despite its long list of ingredients," they wrote.

As for that alleged "cheesesteak" component, one Yelp customer review likens the filling to "cafeteria mystery meat." This cheesesteak-meets-omelet culinary mashup seems playful in theory, but in execution, it doesn't work — at least, not the way Denny's is doing it.