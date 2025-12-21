Make Butter Chicken Dairy-Free With This Simply Delicious Swap

Here's the surprising thing about butter chicken that's going to bring joy to the heart of lactose-intolerant people everywhere: it's already halfway to being dairy-free before you start cooking. Just take a look at Julianne De Witt's crockpot butter chicken recipe — instead of using butter, De Witt relied on heavy cream (which has far less lactose) to get the signature velvety richness. Still too much dairy for you? Give it a splash of full-fat coconut milk instead. For the price of precisely zero grams of lactose, you'd get all the flavor and creaminess you'd expect from this dish.

Made from the flesh of mature coconuts, rich with fat and oil, coconut milk is the perfect non-dairy substitute for cooking. Its texture, being a perfect match with dairy cream, provides the perfect body to this dish. Meanwhile, the subtle sweet-nuttiness can further deepen all the spices in it — ginger, garam masala, paprika, cumin, and so on — to make them pop even more on your palate. All you have to do is whisk in one 14 ounce can for every 2 to 3 pounds of chicken your recipe calls for, and you're good to go.

Perhaps the best thing about this swap, though, is how fuss-less it is. You might expect the thick milk to curdle and refuse to soak into the basmati rice you've prepped, while not sticking to your chicken thighs. Nope — the sauce has a nice balance between thickness and liquidity, clinging to the chicken thighs while being able to soak nicely into the rice to flavor it. Some might even find this version even tastier than the traditional one!