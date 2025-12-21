The Old-Fashioned Candy That Might Remind You Of Boston Baked Beans

Sweet Boston Baked Beans may have a curious name, but these legume-looking candies have been winning over consumers since the 20s. Though stories surrounding this red candy's invention are hazy, the candy-coated peanuts have been linked to the Ferrara Pan Candy Company. Italian immigrant Salvatore Ferrara shared his love for sugared almonds, a colorful candy known as confetti that is often found at Italian weddings, before the small sugar-coated peanuts found a place in markets. The deep red hue of the crunchy candy shell could be mistaken for a bean and conceals a single peanut inside.

Considered a close cousin, colorful candy-coated almonds known as Italian confetti candy boast an even longer history. The most obvious difference is the flavor, with different cores resulting in wholly different experiences, even though they both possess the sweet crunch form the coating and are roughly the same size. Almonds are a more muted flavor, leading the Boston Baked Beans to pack more of a punch, while Italian confetti candy might appeal to a wider range of tasters. Sulmona is the Italian town home to one of the country's most iconic candies, yet the treat can be traced back to the Romans. Though candy makers in the city of Sulmona used sugarcane to coat almonds (the region remains the uncontested home of the Italian treat), coated candies were used in Roman ceremonies. Romans have also been credited with the practice of throwing confetti during celebrations, so the tradition of tossing the colorful Italian confetti almonds into the air could very well have started here.