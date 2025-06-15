This Italian Town Is Home To One Of The Country's Most Iconic Candies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Italy undoubtedly has a sweet tooth, one that leans toward high-quality, elegant, decorative candies. After all, the city of Perugia brought us the lovestruck foil-wrapped Baci kisses, a popular Valentine's Day gift, while Venchi chocolates arose from bubbling bronze cauldrons in Turin, and Ferrero Rocher hails from the small Italian village of Alba. But there's a different type of candy royalty tucked within the Abruzzo region, one that's arguably even more significant.

The ancient town of Sulmona is the lively heartbeat of Italian confetti candy, both historically and practically, given its continual candy-making cred spanning centuries. Confetti candy is nothing like the colorful shredded paper thrown at weddings or New Year's parties. It's instead a gloriously sweet and crunchy treat: candy-coated almonds. The name confetti actually derives from the Latin word confectum, which means prepared or wrapped — aptly applied to this candy-making technique of "wrapping" each almond in layers of sugar.

Though originally featuring honey, the 15th century brought sugar cane into the equation. Nuns at the Monastery of Santa Chiara in Sulmona, also known as the Monastery of St. Claire, elevated the art of confetti confections, reportedly creating floral arrangements, rosaries, and baskets with the sugared almonds. The candies became (and still remain) a core component of Italian weddings, as well as births, baptisms, graduations, and other important life events. It all started in Sulmona, where confectionery factories still spin the delicacies, and confetti shops line the plazas and shops of the Corso Ovidio historic center, offering brilliantly colored, artistic interpretations of centuries-old techniques.