The Store-Bought Packet That's An Easy Shortcut To Making Old-School Meatballs

Whether you're making homemade meatballs or trying to save time by using a high-quality frozen variety, you don't necessarily want to commit to making gravy from scratch. Luckily, using a gravy packet is a fast and convenient shortcut for old-school meatballs, and you won't sacrifice any flavor. Tasting Table spoke with Chef Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, to get her tips for enhancing the flavor of your meatballs with gravy.

"Adding a store-bought gravy packet to a ground meat recipe such as meatballs can be a convenient way to add a rich, savory, flavor that enhances the overall end product or meal," said Gellman. If you're pan-frying meatballs, whether frozen or homemade, you can remove them from the pan when done and set them aside. Then make your gravy in that same pan, following the instructions on the back of the packet. The drippings from the homemade meatballs will infuse the gravy with a rich, smoky taste that will make it even more flavorful.

You can also opt to cook frozen meatballs in the oven or air fryer, and then simmer them in the gravy to finish them. Frozen meatballs are often at a higher risk of being dry after cooking because they typically don't have a lot of juicy fat, which is needed for tender, moist meatballs. Simmering them in gravy "would typically add umami to the mixture and help the meat retain moisture," said Gellman. There are also a lot of ways to make store-bought gravy taste homemade, allowing you to save time while still crafting a delicious meal.