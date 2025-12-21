The Worst Bubbl'r Sparkling Water We Tried Had A Weird Sour Taste

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sparkling water has no middle ground. When it's good, it's good. When it's bad, all you get are bubbles of disappointment, and it's just enough to make you regret ever popping open the can. It usually only takes one subpar element to derail this drink, and in the case of Bubbl'r Pomegranate Acai Sparkling Water, that element is a weirdly sour, artificial taste. This is what landed it in the last spot of Tasting Table's Bubbl'r flavor ranking, in which we tried eight varieties in the lineup to see which ones are actually worth the hype.

Upon reading its description, the Pomegranate Acai Refresh'r appears quite promising. Bubbl'r highlights its "bubbly personality" and "refreshing taste," as well as its antioxidant-rich properties and natural caffeine. Unfortunately, it just doesn't deliver flavor-wise. When she sipped this chilled refresher, our reviewer, Meredith Burkhart, was first greeted with "a pungent, sour, fermented fruit smell." That rocky start didn't pick up, as it was followed by an unpleasant taste that encapsulated neither fruit's essence. Instead of the pomegranate's sweet-tart complexity and the acai berry's earthy notes, this sparkling water merely laces in a "choking sourness." Assessed to be heavy in tone, it completely defeats the purpose of a refresher. Despite being marketed as fresh and flavorful, this sparkling water unfortunately falls flat.