Rest Your Chicago-Style Pizza After Baking And You'll Have Deep Regret

Upon removing most foods from the oven, it's common to hear the sage advice, "Let it rest." While this certainly applies to delicate cakes and roast meats, Chicago-style deep-dish pizza is an exception to the rule. If you let your homemade deep-dish rest too long after baking, you'll end up with some serious regret — and what some baking pros might call a soggy bottom.

In a recent interview about common Chicago-style pizza mistakes with World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani, the Chicago pizza legend told Tasting Table that allowing Chicago-style pizza to "sit too long can cause the bottom to steam and become soggy." Compared to chewy thin-crust pizzas, Chicago-style pizza crust is generally a bit crispier, flakier, and butterier. If you let the pizza, loaded with melty mozzarella below a generous helping (ie. ladlefuls) of chunky tomato sauce, rest after baking it in its pan, all of those piping hot toppings quickly seep into the bottom layer of crust and make it wet.

Instead, it's crucial to serve deep-dish pizza pretty soon after it comes out of the oven. You can remove it from the hot baking dish, if possible, and let your pizza cool on a ventilated cooling rack, such as a cookie sheet, for a few minutes before slicing it. However, Gemignani recommends keeping this time relatively short — about 10 minutes.