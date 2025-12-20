Eat This Old World Cheese If You Want A Taste Of Medieval Cuisine

Cheese and bread is a time-tested combination for good reason. For those moments you want to sample cheese that ancestors munched on, look to 13th century Reblochon. The creamy cheese is a soft, smear-ripened mountain cheese, and the taste is nutty and delicate. In the 16th century, Reblochon earned a reputation as a devotional food and was passed to monks by farmers in exchange for blessings over property.

Hailing from the Thônes Valley in the French Alps, Reblochon was devised as a smart way for milk farmers to skip out on paying full taxes. At a time when figures were based on the counted number of milk jugs, farmers would strategically milk cows to half yield, then return to finish the milking work once money-collecting landowners and nobles departed.

This incomplete milking would mean the farmers had to pay less rent, and once tax inspections were completed, farmers milked cows and made cheese from this secret and subsequent milking. The name Reblochon is derived from phrases indicative of milking a cow twice. Though this second milk may not have been as plentiful as the first, the result was creamy and perfect for cheese-making.