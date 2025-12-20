Transform Plain Omelets With An Unexpected Ingredient That Might Already Be In Your Pantry
Are you growing tired of your morning omelet? Has the typical Greek rendition or standard ham and cheese worn out its welcome? If so, open up your pantry and grab a can of Hormel Chunky Beef Chili or another one of the absolute best canned chilis you ought to add to your pantry shelf. Using canned chili to transform your omelet is one of 10 creative ways to use canned chili that isn't chili dogs, and it's mighty tasty too.
To make use of this hack, begin by following a simple omelet recipe, making sure to give your eggs a quick scramble before pouring them into the pan. Once the egg dish is cooked and plated, top it with as much canned chili as you please before folding it over for your traditional omelet look. Just note that the chili shouldn't be mixed with the raw egg but rather used as a topping once the whole thing is already heated. You may also want to take note of these other tips for making the absolute best omelets as well.
Tasty upgrades for your chili omelet
A chili omelet might be just what you need to elevate your morning, but you don't need to stop there. There are plenty of other tweaks on this recipe that will add even more excitement. For starters, adding some American or cheddar cheese will take this twist on an omelet into chili cheese territory. Even better, the addition of hot dog slices, onions, and jalapeños will give it a chili cheese dog flair.
To channel a more Mexican rendition, top your chili omelet with salsa or pico de gallo, along with some sour cream and avocado. Cheese and vegetables like onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and jalapeños can also amp up that south-of-the-border vibe — as can corn, Monterey Jack queso, taco seasoning, and some chopped cilantro. If you want even more meat, or if you used a meatless chili, add ground beef, pork, or steak. You can also lean more to the poultry side of things with chicken or turkey.