Transform Plain Omelets With An Unexpected Ingredient That Might Already Be In Your Pantry

Are you growing tired of your morning omelet? Has the typical Greek rendition or standard ham and cheese worn out its welcome? If so, open up your pantry and grab a can of Hormel Chunky Beef Chili or another one of the absolute best canned chilis you ought to add to your pantry shelf. Using canned chili to transform your omelet is one of 10 creative ways to use canned chili that isn't chili dogs, and it's mighty tasty too.

To make use of this hack, begin by following a simple omelet recipe, making sure to give your eggs a quick scramble before pouring them into the pan. Once the egg dish is cooked and plated, top it with as much canned chili as you please before folding it over for your traditional omelet look. Just note that the chili shouldn't be mixed with the raw egg but rather used as a topping once the whole thing is already heated. You may also want to take note of these other tips for making the absolute best omelets as well.