Before Making An Omelet, Give Your Eggs A Quick Scramble
Making an omelet can be tricky, but not every step has to be. In fact, one of the most crucial parts of whipping up a delectable omelet is likely something you already know how to do: Scramble your eggs. It may sound obvious, but you want them to have a smooth, even consistency before pouring them into a hot pan, as simply heating freshly cracked eggs will leave the yolks and whites separate.
But that's not all you'll achieve by scrambling your eggs first. Using a whisk (or just a fork) adds air into the mixture, which makes for a light, pillowy consistency in your final product. It may be tempting to stop whisking as soon as your eggs are evenly blended but keep going for at least 30 seconds to achieve as much froth as possible. If you're making breakfast for a crowd (or just a big family), you can use an electric beater to minimize the muscle work required. Including this step in your omelet-making process has another benefit, too — if you want to season your eggs, you can do so before scrambling to ensure the spices are evenly distributed throughout.
How to make a fluffy omelet
If you want the lightest, fluffiest omelet possible, you'll likely want to cook it American style — as opposed to French style, which is a little more rich and creamy. The good news? The former is typically easier. After pouring your pre-scrambled eggs out on a buttered pan, you'll want to stir a few times, then let them set at low heat until the bottom is golden-brown. Before you fold, feel free to add in all the fun fillings. Some of our favorites include cheese (obviously), ham, green peppers, onion, Boursin, and fresh herbs. To make sure your omelet closes properly, however, keep your fillings to half a cup or less.
But beyond the basics, how can you ensure your breakfast is ultra-fluffy? After you've scrambled your eggs but before you pour them in a pan, add in a splash of water and stir. Instead of your omelet coming out thick and rubbery, the water will help the eggs steam on the stove, which creates an airier consistency. Avoid milk and cream, however, which will just weigh down your food. While you may not want to add a ton of seasonings into your eggs initially, make sure to include salt, which will concentrate the yolks and keep them moist. If you follow these steps, it may not be as hard as you think to create a perfectly pillowy omelet.