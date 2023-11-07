Before Making An Omelet, Give Your Eggs A Quick Scramble

Making an omelet can be tricky, but not every step has to be. In fact, one of the most crucial parts of whipping up a delectable omelet is likely something you already know how to do: Scramble your eggs. It may sound obvious, but you want them to have a smooth, even consistency before pouring them into a hot pan, as simply heating freshly cracked eggs will leave the yolks and whites separate.

But that's not all you'll achieve by scrambling your eggs first. Using a whisk (or just a fork) adds air into the mixture, which makes for a light, pillowy consistency in your final product. It may be tempting to stop whisking as soon as your eggs are evenly blended but keep going for at least 30 seconds to achieve as much froth as possible. If you're making breakfast for a crowd (or just a big family), you can use an electric beater to minimize the muscle work required. Including this step in your omelet-making process has another benefit, too — if you want to season your eggs, you can do so before scrambling to ensure the spices are evenly distributed throughout.