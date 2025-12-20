The Wooden Spoon Cleaning Mistake That Can Make You Sick

The pros of using wooden spoons in the kitchen are plentiful. They're durable, comfortable to hold, non-conducive — so safe to use over high heats — and won't scratch or damage your cookware or bakeware. It's no wonder wooden spoons are the ultimate utensil for time-consuming cooking tasks. They've even got an aesthetic value in their timeless country chic. However, there's a crucial part of owning and using wooden spoons, which is properly caring for them. And that involves drying them the right way. Not doing this is one of the top kitchen cleaning mistakes that can quickly turn toxic.

You might think the possibility for foodborne illness factors in here because of wood's porosity, but that can actually be a plus. The wood absorbs water and bacteria, essentially taking away the moist conditions from the spoon's surface that microorganisms need to continue growing. However, the correct drying process is necessary for this process to completely play out. If you wash a wooden spoon and just give it a quick pat before placing it back into an enclosed space, the moisture will remain on the surface longer instead of getting absorbed and therefore bacteria will indeed be able to grow. Wooden spoons must be allowed to dry for 24 hours somewhere there's plenty of dry air flow, like in a dish rack's utensil compartment — ensuring it's placed handle down, spoon up so that part gets that moisture-drying air.