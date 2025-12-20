Why Opting For The Cheapest Canned Soup On The Shelves Is Usually A Mistake

With the cost of living rising, it's no surprise that people are trying to save money by switching to store-brand products. In many cases, private-label or store-brand items are just as good as their name-brand counterparts. Sometimes, however, going for the cheapest option might actually be a mistake. For instance, one mistake everyone makes with canned soup is immediately reaching for the least expensive brand on the shelf. Inexpensive canned soup brands – typically store brands – often contain unhealthy additives or ingredients. While they might taste fine, some focus more on cutting costs than offering healthy options. That means that they might have a super high sodium content, added sugar, refined carbs, unhealthy fillers, flavor enhancers, and preservatives.

For instance, one cup of Walmart's Great Value brand condensed tomato soup contains 1,000 milligrams of sodium, while the recommended daily intake for adults is 1,500 milligrams. The same amount of soup also contains 18 grams of sugar, which is close to the recommended maximum of 25-36 grams of sugar per day. Consuming excess sodium or sugar can have a detrimental effect on your health, increasing your risk of high blood pressure, inflammation, poor gut health, and water retention or bloating.

If you only eat canned soup every once in a while but otherwise follow a healthy, balanced diet, you might not need to worry. But although canned soup reigns supreme in most American pantries, regularly consuming it could cause health problems. The best way to protect yourself is to pay careful attention to the ingredients and choose healthier canned soup options whenever possible.