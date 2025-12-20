We Ranked This Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream Variety Last, But We'd Still Recommend It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bubbie's Ice Cream prides itself on offering mochi "made with rich, creamy, super-premium ice cream," according to the brand's official website, which adds that it offers "an unforgettable bite every time." But does it, really? In our ranking of 18 Bubbie's mochi ice cream flavors, we found that some options from the Hawaii-founded brand were better than others.

Described as featuring "super-premium milk tea ice cream wrapped in sweet mochi," Bubbie's Milk Tea Mochi Ice Cream looks tasty, with brown rice-made dough wrapped around lightly colored ice cream. However, this variety may be suited only to those with a taste for milk tea.

Though the treat is far from bad, the strength of the tea might be overwhelming to someone who is not keen on milk tea. That said, our taste tester applauded Bubbie's for capturing the true essence of the milk tea, writing, "I admire the company for diving headfirst into the milk tea profile. It's sweet, as expected, with a strong flavor of milky black tea." Still, it ranked lowest on our list.