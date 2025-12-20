We Ranked This Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream Variety Last, But We'd Still Recommend It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bubbie's Ice Cream prides itself on offering mochi "made with rich, creamy, super-premium ice cream," according to the brand's official website, which adds that it offers "an unforgettable bite every time." But does it, really? In our ranking of 18 Bubbie's mochi ice cream flavors, we found that some options from the Hawaii-founded brand were better than others.
Described as featuring "super-premium milk tea ice cream wrapped in sweet mochi," Bubbie's Milk Tea Mochi Ice Cream looks tasty, with brown rice-made dough wrapped around lightly colored ice cream. However, this variety may be suited only to those with a taste for milk tea.
Though the treat is far from bad, the strength of the tea might be overwhelming to someone who is not keen on milk tea. That said, our taste tester applauded Bubbie's for capturing the true essence of the milk tea, writing, "I admire the company for diving headfirst into the milk tea profile. It's sweet, as expected, with a strong flavor of milky black tea." Still, it ranked lowest on our list.
Bubbie's Milk Tea Mochi Ice Cream receives mixed reviews
In addition to being offered at Whole Foods, Bubbie's Mochi is also available on Amazon, where it has a 4.1 out of 5 rating from 60 reviews. Some applauded the flavor as refreshing with an incredible taste, while others slammed it as "dreadful" and "overpowering." One person, who titled their review "Worst Bubbie's Flavor," said that eating the milk tea mochi was like "biting into a block of butter."
Still, there were plenty of fans of this flavor, including some who weighed in on Bubbie's Ice Cream's Instagram page. "Top 3 flavors for sure!" one social media user proclaimed as someone else said it was their "fav." Even those who hadn't spotted the items in stores expressed excitement. "Haven't seen this yet but definitely picking it up when I do," another user said. "I want to try this flavor soooo bad," added another.
While Bubbie's Milk Tea Mochi Ice Cream has gotten mixed reviews, fans of milk tea seem to appreciate it. So, perhaps it's worth a try. Or, if you'd rather play it safe, grab some mochi from other popular brands, including Trader Joe's and My/Mochi, or make your own mochi at home.