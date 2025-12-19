When planning your holiday feast, a spiral-sliced ham is the ultimate hack for stress-free party prep. These pre-cooked pork products are delicious, low effort, and can typically be consumed either cold or warm. For the best advice on exactly how long to cook a pre-cooked ham, Tasting Table spoke with Scott Thomas, the owner of The Grillin' Fools. "If you want to enjoy that ham warm, simply cook it on a fairly low temp until it reaches about 160 degrees Fahrenheit [internally]," the expert explains.

Thomas' most important tip is to "always cook to temp, not time," noting that "it doesn't have to be exactly 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Give or take 10 degrees is fine." Whether preparing your ham in a smoker or a low oven, the grillmaster advises that "225 to 250 [degrees] is perfect," adding that it "shouldn't take more than a couple hours." Of course, if the ham is finished sooner than anticipated, Thomas notes that covering it with foil, wrapping it in a towel, and then placing it in the microwave will keep it warm until you're ready to serve.

While some options for warming your pre-cooked spiral-cut ham include cooking it in a roasting bag to keep it from drying out, Thomas recommends that you "cook it in an aluminum pan and apply a glaze after about 30 minutes." For added convenience, he mentions, "Even the powdered glaze packet that comes with some hams that just needs water will work."