A Spiral Sliced Ham Is The Ultimate Hack For Stress Free Party Prep

You've sent out the invites, stocked up on libations, and have your music playlist set and ready to go. Now comes the hard part of prepping for a party: deciding what to serve. Whether you're hosting a holiday feast or celebratory soiree, chances are you'll need a menu fit to feed a large group. And while cooking for a crowd tends to be time-consuming and especially stressful, it definitely doesn't have to be — if you choose the right dish, that is. If you're in search of the perfect party meal that's not only easy to whip up but also guaranteed to please a crowd, look no further than a classic spiral sliced ham.

There are a few reasons why a hefty spiral ham makes for the ultimate party dish. For one thing, it takes a ton of stress out of the kitchen, given the fact that most store-bought hams are already precooked. While you can certainly put your own creative spin on the dish, adding a unique sweet glaze or topping it with pineapples, in most instances, you can purchase a cut of bone-in pork that's already been glazed and seasoned to perfection. All you have to do is preheat the oven, pop your ham inside, and let it bake until the pork is hot and juicy. Simply put, it allows you to just forget about it while you spend your time setting the table and getting all of the other aspects of your party in order.