Why You Should Never Use A Cookie Recipe To Make A Homemade Gingerbread House

Making a gingerbread house is one of the most fun, creative, and whimsical things you can do during the holiday season. From a simple little four-wall cabin to elaborate mansions decorated with gumdrops and sugar icicles, you could spend an afternoon or you could spend several days putting one of these together. Kids have a ton of fun doing them, and you can even buy gingerbread house kits, some of which are pretty good. But if you're doing it the old school way, make sure you're choosing the right recipe. Gingerbread cookies made for snacking are not the kind of gingerbread you want for building a house.

No doubt you've noticed that a gingerbread house tends to be a lot thinner, harder, and drier than a typical cookie. That's very intentional, as gingerbread houses are designed to be structurally sound. Pastry chef Katherine Sprung, when going over mistakes people make with gingerbread houses, told us, "A gingerbread cookie is going to be softer and more flavorful, since those are really meant to be eaten." While you could have some success building a house out of them, the more elaborate the design gets, the less stable it will be. If you put a roof on top and decorate it, the whole thing could easily collapse. You need to find a proper gingerbread house recipe to get it done the right way.