Dairy Queen Is Rumored To Be Releasing A New Blizzard Perfect For Wintertime
The ice cream bells ring, are you listening? With the winter season fast approaching, so too are rumblings about a new offering from fast food giant, Dairy Queen. Though yet to be officially confirmed, rumors across social media, which appear to have begun with a post from Snackolator on Instagram, of a new addition to the lineup of Dairy Queen Blizzards are spreading like snowflakes across a winter wonderland. The new "Snowdrift Blizzard" flavor is said to feature a light blue base of cake batter soft serve dotted with pieces of Oreo cookies and a swirl of marshmallow.
According to Markie Devo on Instagram, this presumed upcoming Blizzard of the Month will launch nationwide on January 5th, 2026. Given the heightened anticipation, it's shaping up to take its place among many mouthwatering desserts for Oreo lovers. Some are even comparing this new Dairy Queen Blizzard to its previous Superman-inspired offering from May 2025, which featured a similar variety of snowy blue cake batter-flavored soft serve.
While this rumored Snowdrift Blizzard is a far cry from the beloved Oreo Brownie Earthquake that vanished from Dairy Queen's menu, it's still cause for celebration. The delightful combination of cake, marshmallow, and cookie tastes and textures is certainly a winning trio. If fan fervor is any indication, the new dessert is (snow)bound to be a big hit.
Walking in a DQ wonderland
For those who can't wait to get their hands on this new Snowdrift Blizzard, you can always try ordering it in the style of a secret menu Dairy Queen Blizzard to satisfy your ice cream craving. Keep the blue cake batter base, Oreo cookie pieces, and marshmallow swirl in mind, should your local DQ have them available.
If you're lucky, you might even find a Dairy Queen that has the rumored Snowdrift Blizzard available prior to the estimated date of nationwide release. Just be mindful that this new flavor is still unconfirmed as of now. Otherwise, you might try preparing your own version of this upcoming Blizzard at home to get a preview of the new treat.
Note that, to make a homemade version, you'll want to start by chilling the bowl of an electric stand mixer in your freezer for 10 minutes prior to adding the ice cream and mixing it up before combining it with your choice of toppings. Carefully crush up Oreo cookies in a plastic bag using a rolling pin or mallet first. For the marshmallow swirl, you can either melt marshmallows in the microwave or use a jar of marshmallow creme. With a little patience, you'll be screaming for this ice cream in due time.