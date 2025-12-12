Dairy Queen Is Rumored To Be Releasing A New Blizzard Perfect For Wintertime

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The ice cream bells ring, are you listening? With the winter season fast approaching, so too are rumblings about a new offering from fast food giant, Dairy Queen. Though yet to be officially confirmed, rumors across social media, which appear to have begun with a post from Snackolator on Instagram, of a new addition to the lineup of Dairy Queen Blizzards are spreading like snowflakes across a winter wonderland. The new "Snowdrift Blizzard" flavor is said to feature a light blue base of cake batter soft serve dotted with pieces of Oreo cookies and a swirl of marshmallow.

According to Markie Devo on Instagram, this presumed upcoming Blizzard of the Month will launch nationwide on January 5th, 2026. Given the heightened anticipation, it's shaping up to take its place among many mouthwatering desserts for Oreo lovers. Some are even comparing this new Dairy Queen Blizzard to its previous Superman-inspired offering from May 2025, which featured a similar variety of snowy blue cake batter-flavored soft serve.

While this rumored Snowdrift Blizzard is a far cry from the beloved Oreo Brownie Earthquake that vanished from Dairy Queen's menu, it's still cause for celebration. The delightful combination of cake, marshmallow, and cookie tastes and textures is certainly a winning trio. If fan fervor is any indication, the new dessert is (snow)bound to be a big hit.