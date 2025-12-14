Make This Costly Icing Mistake And Your Gingerbread House Will Be Headed For Collapse

Have you ever spent hours crafting an adorable gingerbread house, only to have it completely fall apart the second you tried to move it? While Christmas movies make it seem as though it's incredibly easy to construct a perfectly decorated, multi-story gingerbread structure that seemingly defies the laws of physics and architecture, real life is much more complicated. To find out why so many homemade gingerbread houses seem destined to collapse, Tasting Table spoke with two experts who highlighted nine common mistakes you should avoid with your homemade gingerbread house – including a particularly costly one involving your icing.

Rena Awada, a food blogger and founder of Healthy Fitness Meals, pointed out that one of the most common reasons gingerbread houses collapse is the use of icing that is too soft or warm. Awada cautioned that "royal icing is used as the glue" for your house. If you don't create icing with the perfect consistency, it won't harden properly into the glue-like material you need. She said, "If it is too runny or does not set correctly, the entire structure will collapse." When the icing is too soft or warm when you apply it, it will just melt and run down the sides rather than hardening properly.

Thick royal icing is the key to creating a solid foundation for your gingerbread home. Think of it like the mortar that holds brick or stone walls together: you want to achieve the best royal icing consistency to support the weight of your gingerbread walls and roof. For that, it must be prepared correctly and allowed to fully harden prior to building and decorating.