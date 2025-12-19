A Classic Storage Idea Designers Say Is Pushing Pantries To The Side
If you've always desired a big, beautiful pantry but have never quite managed to find a home or apartment with one, let us introduce you to the larder. Walk-in pantries have been the go-to standard in kitchens for years now, but they aren't always practical or even an option. A third of the country lives in rented housing, where you don't have much say over the layout, yet not everybody wants to give up their dream home just because it doesn't have the perfect pantry. Those that have gone without the supposed "ideal" for storing all their essential pantry staples shouldn't despair, however, because the kitchen larder is making a comeback, and in some ways they can be even nicer than a pantry.
Firstly, what is a larder? It's basically a cupboard built specifically for storing dry food goods. They can be built-in or freestanding, and come in a wide variety of sizes and designs. When Jacob Naig, real estate investor and agent at We Buy Houses In Des Moines, talked to House Digest about outdated kitchen features that are making a comeback, he explained that they are becoming increasingly popular in homes with limited space. Larders, like wardrobes, can open up and have all kinds of nooks, shelves, and drawers for storing different types of food. They are usually more compact than pantries, but boast different types of specialized storage in one place that make it easy to organize your dry goods together — that's better than most pantries that just sport a few rows of all-purpose shelves.
Larders are a functional and stylish way to store pantry goods
Perhaps the biggest advantage of a larder from a consumer standpoint is how versatile they are. Since they come in different sizes, larders can be purchased to fit in almost any kitchen. They can be used to maximize functionality in small apartments, or fill in awkward gaps in bigger kitchens. Freestanding larders can also be positioned closer to your kitchen workspace, making it easier to swing them open and grab ingredients on the go instead of rooting around in a large, separate pantry. Of course, freestanding larders can also be moved from home to home; so if you invest in one, you can keep getting use out of it.
The other big point in larders' favor is that they can be beautiful. Walk-in pantries usually just feature a door hiding a room of shelves, but both freestanding and built-in larders usually have wonderful wooden designs to them that add far more character to a space. While Naig shares that their old-school nature means many larders "bring the charm of a farmhouse" that's perfect for your ideal cottagecore kitchen, their increasing popularity means they are also available in more modern designs as well. And because they are usually wood, Naig suggests that larders can also be painted all kinds of bold colors to "add some playful visual interest" to a room that lacks style. While larders are probably never going to completely overtake pantries, they are a unique and clever kitchen storage option you shouldn't ignore.
