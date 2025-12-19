A Classic Storage Idea Designers Say Is Pushing Pantries To The Side

If you've always desired a big, beautiful pantry but have never quite managed to find a home or apartment with one, let us introduce you to the larder. Walk-in pantries have been the go-to standard in kitchens for years now, but they aren't always practical or even an option. A third of the country lives in rented housing, where you don't have much say over the layout, yet not everybody wants to give up their dream home just because it doesn't have the perfect pantry. Those that have gone without the supposed "ideal" for storing all their essential pantry staples shouldn't despair, however, because the kitchen larder is making a comeback, and in some ways they can be even nicer than a pantry.

Firstly, what is a larder? It's basically a cupboard built specifically for storing dry food goods. They can be built-in or freestanding, and come in a wide variety of sizes and designs. When Jacob Naig, real estate investor and agent at We Buy Houses In Des Moines, talked to House Digest about outdated kitchen features that are making a comeback, he explained that they are becoming increasingly popular in homes with limited space. Larders, like wardrobes, can open up and have all kinds of nooks, shelves, and drawers for storing different types of food. They are usually more compact than pantries, but boast different types of specialized storage in one place that make it easy to organize your dry goods together — that's better than most pantries that just sport a few rows of all-purpose shelves.