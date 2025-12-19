One Of NYC's Top Steakhouses Has An Elegant French Flair Thanks To Its World-Renowned Owner

Close your eyes and think of what comes to your mind when you hear the words "New York City steakhouse." For many of us, it's white tablecloths, servers in button-down shirts and aprons, big honkin' cuts of USDA prime beef alongside sides of glistening roasted potatoes, creamed spinach, and wedge salads covered in blue cheese dressing. However, not all steakhouses are created equal, and that's what makes this city and La Tete d'Or so darn special. Opened in November of 2024, La Tete d'Or is the brainchild of Daniel Boulud, a world-renowned French chef who has made New York City his home and brought some of his most incredible culinary creations since 1982.

For those who like to keep up with the culinary goings on in New York City, Daniel Boulud is a bit of a household name. His flagship restaurant, Daniel, located on Manhattan's Upper East Side, opened in 1993 and quickly became a mainstay of memorable French cuisine on Park Avenue. It is the proud holder of a coveted Michelin star, and was only the beginning for chef Boulud, as he continued to open more French-inspired restaurants across the city and around the world. Like so many of Boulud's restaurants, La Tete d'Or ticks a lot of important boxes, as somewhere to enjoy a romantic meal, a celebration with friends, or simply a place to get one of the best dining experiences anywhere. No matter what comes to the table, whether it's lobster ravioli or a ribeye steak, there is a level of elegance that is uniquely Boulud.