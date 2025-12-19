One Of NYC's Top Steakhouses Has An Elegant French Flair Thanks To Its World-Renowned Owner
Close your eyes and think of what comes to your mind when you hear the words "New York City steakhouse." For many of us, it's white tablecloths, servers in button-down shirts and aprons, big honkin' cuts of USDA prime beef alongside sides of glistening roasted potatoes, creamed spinach, and wedge salads covered in blue cheese dressing. However, not all steakhouses are created equal, and that's what makes this city and La Tete d'Or so darn special. Opened in November of 2024, La Tete d'Or is the brainchild of Daniel Boulud, a world-renowned French chef who has made New York City his home and brought some of his most incredible culinary creations since 1982.
For those who like to keep up with the culinary goings on in New York City, Daniel Boulud is a bit of a household name. His flagship restaurant, Daniel, located on Manhattan's Upper East Side, opened in 1993 and quickly became a mainstay of memorable French cuisine on Park Avenue. It is the proud holder of a coveted Michelin star, and was only the beginning for chef Boulud, as he continued to open more French-inspired restaurants across the city and around the world. Like so many of Boulud's restaurants, La Tete d'Or ticks a lot of important boxes, as somewhere to enjoy a romantic meal, a celebration with friends, or simply a place to get one of the best dining experiences anywhere. No matter what comes to the table, whether it's lobster ravioli or a ribeye steak, there is a level of elegance that is uniquely Boulud.
La Tete d'Or delivers celebratory steakhouse vibes with French finesse
La Tete D'or leans more into its French roots than anything else, with just an essence — a soupçon, if you will — of American tradition. While many steakhouses can come across as stiff and uninviting, La Tete d'Or is the opposite. Its elegance is warm and thoughtful, with high ceilings, lavish banquettes, and warm wood accents. A meal at La Tete d'Or has the ability to feel opulent — a tower of oysters, clams, lobster, and shrimp or a serving of caviar are both common orders for many a dinner table — while a ceramic crock of Soupe à l'Oignon will make you feel downright cozy.
Look at the La Tete d'Or menu, and you'll see how chef Boulud has taken some classic American steakhouse items and infused them with French decadence. Instead of Oysters Rockefeller, there's mussels gratinées. The iconic wedge salad is given a French twist with crispy shallots, smoked beef tongue, and a Roquefort dressing. The beef steak selections are what you may expect, like filet mignon and New York strip, but there's also a steak frites, a bavette of Rosewood wagyu, and a cȏte de boeuf of prime black angus. In addition to the traditional steakhouse sauces like au poivre and horseradish cream, La Tete d'Or has a selection of butters to accompany your meat, like garlic, herb, and pepper, red wine shallot, and red pepper paprika. The sides also exude French indulgence, with options like ravioles au comté gratinées, haricots verts amandine, and a Gruyère potato gratin that will rival any other potato side you may come across in this starch-laden city.