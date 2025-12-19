Chicken Kiev Didn't Originate In Ukraine, But A Different European Country

Some dishes are so intrinsically tied to their birthplace that you can't mention one without thinking of the other. Pad Thai conjures up street food stalls in Thailand, Philly cheesesteak reminds us of Philadelphia's hustle and bustle, and Neapolitan pizza feels quintessentially Italian. All this time, you may have thought chicken Kiev belongs in the same category — that is, until you look into its origins. Before journeying into Ukraine, it may have actually been created in France, making it one of those

foods named after places they don't originate from

.

Over the years, France has been blurred out of chicken Kiev's origin story. Its namesake, after all, is Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine (formerly spelt as Kiev before 1995). However, one origin story suggests it originated in Paris in the late 1840s, where Russian chefs came to learn more about haute cuisine, and brought back a dish called Mikhailovsky (or Novo-Mikhailovsky) cutlet. According to Russian historian William Pokhlebkin, the creation of this dish might also have been tied to the infamous St Petersburg Merchants' Club. Along with the Pozharsky cutlet, this dish is considered to be one of the predecessors of chicken Kiev, setting the foundation for what would be the herb-butter-stuffed and rolled chicken dish we know today.

In another version of the story, chicken Kiev traces back to another French dish called suprême de poulet, created by Parisian chef Nicolas François Appert. Later on adapted by Russian and Ukrainian chefs, it eventually evolved into côtelettes de volaille and first appeared on the menu of the Continental Hotel in Kyiv in 1897. The literal translation is "poultry cutlet", but it's more commonly known as the French term for chicken Kiev.