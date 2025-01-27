The Key Difference Between Chicken Cordon Bleu And Chicken Kiev
"It's what's on the inside that counts," says the father to the daughter in the touching after-school special. But there's perhaps no truer application for this sentimental adage than chicken cordon bleu and chicken Kiev. These stuffed, breaded dishes are essentially sexy chicken tenders or, more practically, an impressive way to use up those chicken thighs dutifully waiting in the freezer. The flavorful fillings ooze out when the chicken is cut into (swoon), and illustrate the myriad ways that fried chicken is enjoyed around the globe (because of course it is). So what makes these timeless dishes different?
Considering they follow largely the same assemblies, the chief difference is their fillings. French chicken cordon bleu packs double meat, with the dimensional interplay of smoky, savory ham, tender chicken breast, and funky Swiss cheese. To serve, the whole thing can be draped in a velvety pan sauce of shallots and dry white wine or a tangy dijon-spiked bechamel. Eastern European chicken Kiev, by contrast, only features one meat and no cheese, instead being stuffed with an herbaceous, garlicky compound butter.
Whichever dish you prefer, you're in for a simple yet elegant star of any dinner party. Happily for busy hosts, chicken cordon bleu and chicken Kiev are both versatile for pairing with simple side dishes from couscous to risotto, potatoes, or a fresh green salad.
What is chicken cordon bleu?
Chicken cordon bleu may be one of the traditional French dishes you need to try at least once, but per the lore, it was first created in Switzerland. From there, it enjoyed a wave of popularity among American home cooks of the 1960s and '70s after Julia Child included a recipe for it in her cookbook. Today, chicken cordon bleu packs classic French flair and nostalgic, retro vibes into one meaty package.
"Cordon bleu" is French for "blue ribbon," a nod to the Cross of the Holy Spirit — the highest honor a medieval knight could earn, which was indicated by a blue ribbon hung from their armor. This is also where the esteemed culinary academy Le Cordon Bleu gets its name. In other words, this stuffed chicken dish is kind of a big deal.
To make it, chicken cutlets are pounded thin, layered with cooked deli ham and Swiss cheese, then rolled up. (A toothpick helps hold the rolls together at this step.) From there, the assembled rolls are coated in flour and eggs as binding agents to attach the breadcrumbs, and fried or baked until golden. To serve, the whole thing gets topped with a hearty cream sauce loaded with sharp, bitey Dijon mustard.
To complete the meal, serve chicken cordon bleu with a glass of full-bodied, oaky Chardonnay and a side of simple roasted asparagus with lemon and olive oil. The touch of acidity will cut through the richness of the entree for craveable balance.
What is chicken Kiev?
Chicken Kiev is a traditional Eastern European dish that originated in Russia, Ukraine, or Poland. It borrows its name from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city. This dish is all about the herbaceous garlic butter tucked inside the moist chicken breast and coated in crispy breadcrumbs. The visual appeal of the herb-flecked butter spilling from the crunchy golden exterior is enough to cement this meaty marvel as a classic. Beyond minced garlic, other flavorful, finely-chopped herbs are often mixed into the compound butter filling, such as fresh dill, parsley, and chives, plus a squeeze of lemon juice.
To stuff, thick chicken cutlets are cut superficially without slicing all the way through, thereby creating a pocket. Once stuffed, the chicken is dredged in flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs before being pan-fried or oven-baked to cook. Pro tip: To help the stuffed chicken Kiev hold its shape, some cooks place the assembled rolls into the freezer for a half hour before cooking for firmer structural integrity. Freezing also helps the breadcrumb coating not shift or fall off.
Serve chicken Kiev with a side of creamy garlic mashed red potatoes (here's lookin' at you, garlic-lovers) and a slice of dark brown Russian Borodinsky bread. This rich rye is loaded with molasses, coriander, and caraway seeds for complex flavor, and it's the perfect vehicle for sopping up all that spilled compound butter on your plate. For dessert, follow chicken Kiev with tender Ukrainian babka and a hot cup of coffee.