The Key Difference Between Chicken Cordon Bleu And Chicken Kiev

"It's what's on the inside that counts," says the father to the daughter in the touching after-school special. But there's perhaps no truer application for this sentimental adage than chicken cordon bleu and chicken Kiev. These stuffed, breaded dishes are essentially sexy chicken tenders or, more practically, an impressive way to use up those chicken thighs dutifully waiting in the freezer. The flavorful fillings ooze out when the chicken is cut into (swoon), and illustrate the myriad ways that fried chicken is enjoyed around the globe (because of course it is). So what makes these timeless dishes different?

Considering they follow largely the same assemblies, the chief difference is their fillings. French chicken cordon bleu packs double meat, with the dimensional interplay of smoky, savory ham, tender chicken breast, and funky Swiss cheese. To serve, the whole thing can be draped in a velvety pan sauce of shallots and dry white wine or a tangy dijon-spiked bechamel. Eastern European chicken Kiev, by contrast, only features one meat and no cheese, instead being stuffed with an herbaceous, garlicky compound butter.

Whichever dish you prefer, you're in for a simple yet elegant star of any dinner party. Happily for busy hosts, chicken cordon bleu and chicken Kiev are both versatile for pairing with simple side dishes from couscous to risotto, potatoes, or a fresh green salad.

