Spruce Up Your Morning Cup Of Tea With A Splash Of This Creamy Holiday Beverage

It's hard to believe tea could get any cozier, any more complex, any tastier, or any more comforting. But there's a genius way to achieve all of those upgrades, and it only requires adding a splash of one other beverage: Eggnog. That's right — get into the festivi-teas.

Eggnog is a timeless holiday ritual, a beloved beverage many of us look forward to each winter. It's creamy, sweet, and spiced, and may or may not be warming and boozy, depending on how and when you serve it. But the classic eggnog recipe calls for eggs, both whole milk and heavy cream, and sugar — the finished result is incredibly rich. If you combine it with tea, however, not only is the eggnog making all of those aforementioned upgrades to the tea, but the tea is also helping the eggnog by slightly reducing its thickness and cutting its richness with fragrant aromas and even more spices. It's a mutually beneficial win-win.

To pair eggnog and tea, think about the spices that are actually typically in eggnog. Nutmeg is standard, but some recipes call for cinnamon and cloves, and other additions like vanilla. Eggnog, therefore, is a good match for teas with similar spice profiles, as well as some potential contrast. Chai, for example, is a perfect choice. If you know your chai, you're aware it includes spices like ginger, cardamom, and peppercorns, with earthy black tea. With eggnog's nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves, you'd get a complex profile and perfectly balanced consistency.