The Worst Gingerbread House Kit Of All Is Sweet But Far Too Messy

The holiday season is prime time for sweet treats. This includes cakes, pies, and cookies, particularly gingerbread cookies and gingerbread houses. If you have the time and inclination, you can craft a Christmas gingerbread house recipe from scratch. However, seeking out a reliable gingerbread house kit is considerably more convenient. Among a number of popular options, Sweet E's DIY Gingerbread Candy House Kit managed to secure last place in our ranking of gingerbread house kits for its overwhelmingly saccharine scent and far-too-messy assembly.

Per our assessment of different gingerbread house kits, Sweet E's version simply doesn't measure up. Although a sweet gingerbread house can be pleasing to prepare, this kit does not come together efficiently or effectively. This (otherwise delicious) edible holiday treat is lovely to look at from the picture on the box, but managing to replicate it with the ingredients provided is fairly challenging.

According to our reviewer, the frosting did not get sticky enough to hold the soft gingerbread pieces together, and the cookies themselves were far too moist and crumbly. While freshly baked cookies are typically a dessert worthy of indulgence, for the purpose of creating a sturdy gingerbread house, you'll need firmer cookie pieces that provide more structural integrity. The brightly-colored candies certainly give this gingerbread house a unique aesthetic, but the difficulty in assembly outweighs its good looks.