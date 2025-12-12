3-Ingredient Christmas Plum Chia Jam Recipe

Plums have long been a symbol of Christmas, with plum pudding — also known as Christmas pudding or figgy pudding (which is not a pudding in the American sense, but a dense British fruit cake) — traditionally served at Christmastime. The dish has roots in Medieval English sausages, for which fruits, spices, and fats were added to meats to preserve them. It morphed into a sweet dish in the late 1500s when dried fruit was more abundant and the pudding cloth replaced animal intestine cases. The term plum referred to any dried fruit (plums were only used if available), as you can see in recipes for traditional plum pudding that call for dried currants, sultanas, and raisins.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico found inspiration in traditional Christmas plum pudding when creating a three-ingredient Christmas plum jam that does use actual plums (in their dried form). With only three ingredients, each ingredient counts, and prunes are so sweet that no sugar is needed. Orange pairs well with plums to flavor the jam. With only one ingredient left, sugar and pectin can't fit, so Bottalico uses chia seeds as ingredient number three.

Chia seeds soak up moisture and thicken the jam to the perfect spreadable consistency. They're also a health superfood, packed with fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. If you haven't tried chia seed jam before, this holiday recipe is a perfect way to start. Chia seed jam requires no canning, is easy to make, contains no added sugar, and is just delicious.