14 Ways To Use Dried Figs

Need some appetizer inspiration for your next dinner party? Stuffed dried figs are the perfect option. They're incredibly simple to prepare and easy to customize, too. However you choose to fill them, the result will be a pleasing, bite-sized treat that offers an irresistible combination of sweet and savory flavors.

When it comes to stuffing figs, cheese is always an excellent option. A tangy, crumbled blue cheese would provide an amazing sharp contrast to the sweetness of the dried fruit, whilst cream cheese would be ideal if you're after a smoother, richer mouthfeel. Harder cheeses, such as Asiago, cheddar, or Gouda, would also taste great here, adding plenty of bite and saltiness. Another ideal pairing for the figs is prosciutto, which keeps things elegant while adding even more savory flavor. Or, if you prefer something heartier, you could add some finely chopped, cooked bacon. Toasted nuts such as pecans or walnuts would work beautifully, too, adding some crunch to the mix. And feel free to finish everything off with a drizzle of tangy balsamic glaze or some finely chopped fresh herbs.

To stuff the figs, simply make a slit down the length of the fruit, ensuring this doesn't go all the way through to the other side. Then, gently open out the pocket and use your fingers or a small spoon to add the fillings.