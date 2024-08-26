The Best Way To Store Fresh Figs And How Long They Last In The Fridge And Freezer

Figs are the closest thing to eating jam straight off the tree. Ranging from light green to deep purple, these delicate fruits can be found in grocery stores or farmers markets from late spring to early fall, depending on where you live. If you buy figs, keep in mind that fresh figs only stay fresh for about 3 days on the countertop. If you can't eat all of them fast enough, there are a few tips for storing figs to extend their life.

For starters, keep them in the fridge rather than at room temperature. Before storing, check for moldy or broken ones and remove to keep the good ones mold-free. Place paper towels in the basket or container to absorb any excess moisture, and use an airtight container to prevent stronger scents in the fridge from altering the figs' delicate flavor. This will extend the shelf life from a few days to a week.

You can also store figs in the freezer for up to six months. First, rinse them off gently, and pat dry. Lay them out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and set them in the freezer until completely frozen, for about 4-6 hours. Transfer the figs to an airtight plastic bag and keep them stored in the freezer. Another option is to slice figs into quarters and mix them with sugar before storing in airtight containers in the freezer; follow a ratio of 1 cup of sugar for every 5 cups of fruit.