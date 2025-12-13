Cinnamon rolls are the gloriously gooey treat that make breakfast feel like a special occasion. And while the namesake baking spice makes up a key aspect of their flavor profile, cinnamon rolls are highly customizable. We've come up with 18 unexpected fillings to add to your cinnamon rolls to take them to the next level. While some ingredients are seasonal products like cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie filling, peanut butter is the pantry staple that deserves to be wrapped up in your cinnamon rolls.

Peanut butter is rich and nutty, and it's already a popular dessert ingredient that can be swirled into banana bread, baked into cookies, or incorporated into decadent cream pies. You can incorporate peanut butter into every element of a cinnamon roll, especially the filling. Make a luxurious peanut butter filling by combining it with ground cinnamon and brown sugar into a paste that you'll spread over the dough. As it heats up, the peanut butter in the filling becomes ultra soft and creamy, adding to the glorious gooeyness of a cinnamon roll.

For an even more decadent touch, you can also incorporate the butter into the bread itself by simply kneading into the fresh dough before proofing it. Once you roll it all up, slice it into individual rounds and bake. For the final touch, make a nutty frosting with peanut butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Finish the cinnamon rolls with a sprinkling of chopped, roasted peanuts for a nice crunchy contrast.