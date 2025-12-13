The Pantry Staple That Deserves To Be Wrapped Up In Your Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon rolls are the gloriously gooey treat that make breakfast feel like a special occasion. And while the namesake baking spice makes up a key aspect of their flavor profile, cinnamon rolls are highly customizable. We've come up with 18 unexpected fillings to add to your cinnamon rolls to take them to the next level. While some ingredients are seasonal products like cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie filling, peanut butter is the pantry staple that deserves to be wrapped up in your cinnamon rolls.
Peanut butter is rich and nutty, and it's already a popular dessert ingredient that can be swirled into banana bread, baked into cookies, or incorporated into decadent cream pies. You can incorporate peanut butter into every element of a cinnamon roll, especially the filling. Make a luxurious peanut butter filling by combining it with ground cinnamon and brown sugar into a paste that you'll spread over the dough. As it heats up, the peanut butter in the filling becomes ultra soft and creamy, adding to the glorious gooeyness of a cinnamon roll.
For an even more decadent touch, you can also incorporate the butter into the bread itself by simply kneading into the fresh dough before proofing it. Once you roll it all up, slice it into individual rounds and bake. For the final touch, make a nutty frosting with peanut butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Finish the cinnamon rolls with a sprinkling of chopped, roasted peanuts for a nice crunchy contrast.
Tips and pairings for peanut butter cinnamon rolls
The best type of peanut butter for cinnamon rolls, and baking in general, is the cheaper jars of no-stir brands like Skippy or Jif. While natural peanut butters may be healthier, it's the added oils found in conventional versions that keep the spread from separating into a greasy, messy cinnamon roll filling. Many of the same tips for making traditional cinnamon rolls apply to these peanut butter ones as well, like using bread flour and fresh yeast for the fluffiest dough. Dental floss is a secret weapon to help you slice perfectly even cinnamon rolls instead of a knife that might stick to the dough.
The best part is that even if you're not making the dough from scratch, you can still upgrade canned cinnamon rolls by spreading softened peanut butter into their filling or incorporating it into the frosting. This salty, nutty spread can also inspire more filling and frosting pairings. Peanut butter and jelly are the ultimate combo, so you can make a pb&j cinnamon roll by topping the layer of peanut butter filling with a another one of raspberry jelly. Peanut butter will also complement the savory umami notes of bacon, so you could sprinkle crispy chopped up bits over the gooey filling before rolling everything up. You can even mix and match ingredient pairings in different elements of the cinnamon roll. For example, you could smother a peanut butter filled cinnamon roll with chocolate icing. Or, mash bananas into your cinnamon roll dough, add sliced bananas to the filling, and top with a peanut butter cream cheese frosting. Don't be afraid to get creative!