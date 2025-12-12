Why Coat Chicken With Breadcrumbs When You Can Use This Nostalgic Snack Instead
After several days of breading your way through a Costco-sized pack of chicken, you may be looking to branch out and do something a little bit different. Not that there's anything wrong with some classic panko, but variety is the spice of life, and a slight recipe tweak is one way to keep things exciting. With that said, it may be time to consider subbing out breadcrumbs for another pantry staple you've probably been snacking on since you were a kid. Yes, we're talking about crushing up that big old bag of classic Chex Mix and covering your chicken with it.
There are many reasons to love Chex Mix, including its savory blend of seasonings and ingredients. When it comes to the traditional variety, a combination of rye chips, crunchy breadsticks, pretzels, and Chex cereals are coated in seasoned salt, onion powder, and garlic powder, which can give your chicken both a satisfying crunch and additional savory depth. Not only that, but you can also use different flavors of Chex Mix — like cheddar or honey BBQ — to add an extra burst of flavor. All you have to do is dredge the chicken in a combination of flour, cornstarch, salt, and spices before dipping it in a mixture of eggs and buttermilk, always making sure to remove any excess along the way. Then, roll the chicken in crushed up Chex Mix to make sure it's evenly coated on all sides and cook according to your preferred method, whether that be in an oven, pan, or fryer.
Out of Chex Mix? Use these snacks instead
If you happen to find yourself without any Chex Mix, there are plenty of other creative ways to bread your chicken, several of which also use items you'd typically find in the snack aisle. For those of you seeking the perfect crunchy exterior, saltine crackers can give your fried chicken an extra crispy crust thanks to their dry texture and the presence of baking soda. If you prefer to add a hint of richness though, crushing up some buttery Ritz crackers and using them as a direct replacement for breadcrumbs would work beautifully for this purpose.
Looking for something a little spicier? You could try breading your chicken with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. In addition to giving your dish a vibrant, red-hot look, the Cheetos will also add a little tang and a bit of cheesy heat, which you can build upon with the addition of some extra chili powder. On the other hand, if you still want that hint of cheesy flavor but more control over the spice level, then use some crushed Cheez-Its with a dash of cayenne for a good middle ground. And if none of these feel quite right, you can also try anything from Funyuns to Triscuits to potato chips. Whatever you choose, though, the snack aisle can provide an unexpected variety of new options for all your chicken breading needs.