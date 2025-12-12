Why Coat Chicken With Breadcrumbs When You Can Use This Nostalgic Snack Instead

After several days of breading your way through a Costco-sized pack of chicken, you may be looking to branch out and do something a little bit different. Not that there's anything wrong with some classic panko, but variety is the spice of life, and a slight recipe tweak is one way to keep things exciting. With that said, it may be time to consider subbing out breadcrumbs for another pantry staple you've probably been snacking on since you were a kid. Yes, we're talking about crushing up that big old bag of classic Chex Mix and covering your chicken with it.

There are many reasons to love Chex Mix, including its savory blend of seasonings and ingredients. When it comes to the traditional variety, a combination of rye chips, crunchy breadsticks, pretzels, and Chex cereals are coated in seasoned salt, onion powder, and garlic powder, which can give your chicken both a satisfying crunch and additional savory depth. Not only that, but you can also use different flavors of Chex Mix — like cheddar or honey BBQ — to add an extra burst of flavor. All you have to do is dredge the chicken in a combination of flour, cornstarch, salt, and spices before dipping it in a mixture of eggs and buttermilk, always making sure to remove any excess along the way. Then, roll the chicken in crushed up Chex Mix to make sure it's evenly coated on all sides and cook according to your preferred method, whether that be in an oven, pan, or fryer.