The Name-Brand Snack That Gives Fried Chicken An Outrageously Crispy Crust

A large part of fried chicken's allure is the contrast between a juicy and tender interior and shatteringly crispy skin. While the standard dredging station is a flour-egg-wash-breadcrumb trio, you should swap the breadcrumbs with saltine crackers for the crispiest crust.

A comforting, stomach-settling staple in most of our pantries, saltine crackers are perfectly salty, toasty, and savory with a super crunchy, dry texture that'll hold up well under deep-fried oil. They contain baking soda, which allows for extra crispness, and they'll turn a beautiful golden brown in the fryer. Plus, you're more likely to have them on hand for snacking, so they're the convenient bread crumb swap for an impromptu fried chicken dinner decision.

It's easy enough to convert them into breadcrumbs by placing a sleeve or two in a plastic bag and beating them with a rolling pin. You can also throw a bunch of saltines into a food processor with all kinds of seasonings and blitz them for an even quicker preparation. No matter how you break them down, they offer a more varied texture than the uniformly fine breadcrumbs, with larger cracker bits providing an even better pop of crunch. You can also make a half-and-half mixture of saltines and bread crumbs, or saltines and potato chips for an even more interesting taste and texture.