10 Creative Ways To Bread Chicken, Besides Breadcrumbs

Coating chicken in breadcrumbs is the perfect way to transform it into something altogether more satisfying. With a simple dunk in flour and egg, followed by the plain or seasoned breadcrumbs, you can create a mouth-watering crunchy outer layer that perfectly contrasts those tender chicken cutlets that are nestled in the center. Boneless chicken breasts or thighs are generally the cuts of choice for breading, and these can be cut down into smaller tenders, nuggets, or even bite-sized morsels for a popcorn-like feel. There's plenty of versatility when it comes to the cooking method, with deep-frying, oven-baking, and air-frying all being excellent options.

Another thing to consider when whipping up a batch of crispy chicken is whether breadcrumbs are even essential. We're not talking skipping the crunch but rather switching out the typical coating for something a little more creative. There are many ingredients that'll seamlessly coat your chicken pieces and take on a gloriously crunchy texture when cooked. From everyday snacks and cereals to nutritious, gluten-free options, there's a chicken coating to suit every taste and dietary need. So, next time you're craving the crunch, why not experiment with a new approach?