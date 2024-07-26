Pork Rinds Are The Key To Crispy And Low-Carb Breading For Fried Foods

Panko breadcrumbs, cereals like Cap'N Crunch, cornflakes, crushed chips ... the list goes on for the many flour alternatives used to make fried foods. All those options deliver various textures and flavors, but pork rinds are another delicious option you might have thought about. The crispy snack made from pig skin, sometimes called chicharrones, can elevate your next batch of fried chicken and many other fried foods.

Pork rinds are an ideal breading swap to upgrade meatloaf, but you certainly shouldn't stop there with the secret ingredient. For starters, pork rinds are a low-carb swap for traditional flour and breadcrumbs, which works if you follow a keto diet or want to reduce your carb intake. Keep in mind pork rinds are high in fat and protein. Then there's the element of crunch because pork rinds can be crunchier than breadcrumbs. Your fried foods will also gain more flavor since the pork product has savory and salty notes. There are even spicy and flavored varieties of pork rinds if you want to give your fried foods a kick.