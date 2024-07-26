Pork Rinds Are The Key To Crispy And Low-Carb Breading For Fried Foods
Panko breadcrumbs, cereals like Cap'N Crunch, cornflakes, crushed chips ... the list goes on for the many flour alternatives used to make fried foods. All those options deliver various textures and flavors, but pork rinds are another delicious option you might have thought about. The crispy snack made from pig skin, sometimes called chicharrones, can elevate your next batch of fried chicken and many other fried foods.
Pork rinds are an ideal breading swap to upgrade meatloaf, but you certainly shouldn't stop there with the secret ingredient. For starters, pork rinds are a low-carb swap for traditional flour and breadcrumbs, which works if you follow a keto diet or want to reduce your carb intake. Keep in mind pork rinds are high in fat and protein. Then there's the element of crunch because pork rinds can be crunchier than breadcrumbs. Your fried foods will also gain more flavor since the pork product has savory and salty notes. There are even spicy and flavored varieties of pork rinds if you want to give your fried foods a kick.
How to transform pork rinds into a crunchy breading
You have a few different ways to turn a bag of pork rinds into breading. To achieve the finest consistency, similar to breadcrumbs, use a food processor until you reach your desired texture. If you don't have a food processor or want to ensure larger pieces remain, put the pork rinds in a plastic bag and crush them with a rolling pin or meat tenderizer.
If you have a bag of plain pork rinds, you might want to spruce it up with some seasonings. Your options vary by your recipe, but a little salt, garlic powder, onion powder, or paprika works in a wide variety of fried foods. For spicy foods, add cayenne pepper, curry powder, red chili flakes, or chili powder. And, to make a pork rind breading similar to your go-to brand of Italian breadcrumbs, toss in Italian seasoning, dried herbs like parsley, or finely-grated Parmesan cheese.
Perhaps the most obvious fried food to try this upgrade is fried chicken, so give it a test with our classic chicken tenders recipe. Or give a crunchy and flavorful boost to your next batch of air fryer parmesan-crusted pork chops. Really, you can try the crushed pork rind breading in any recipe where you typically use breadcrumbs or flour to give the dish more flavor.