Crushed Pork Rinds Are The Breading Swap Your Meatloaf Needs

Meatloaf is a classic. But, that doesn't mean that even the most beloved family recipe is exempt from ever being revamped. After all, variety is the spice of life. Despite that there are dozens of ways to give meatloaf a makeover, we suggest rethinking the binder. While breadcrumbs may be the common way to keep the loaf intact and improve texture, they're not the only ingredient that could be used — cue, crushed pork rinds.

When pulverized into a crumb-like consistency, pork rinds function in much of the same way as regular breadcrumbs. They can absorb juices and help ensure that the loaf stays juicy, yet they also offer an added textural bonus. Given their ultra-crisp nature, they can even add a level of crunch to meatloaf when used as a final touch. However, the benefits don't end there. Appealing to keto and gluten-free diets, pork rinds give the flavor a major upgrade, as well.

Breadcrumbs (even toasted versions) don't boast tons of flavor. Luckily, pork rinds do. Able to infuse depth in a really creative way, pork rinds amp up complexity with their richly nuanced profile. Distinctly savory with notes of saltiness, pork rinds underline the umami tones in a meatloaf. But, they can also accentuate other elements of taste. In fact, using meaty-tasting pork rinds in recipes like a brown sugar-glazed meatloaf can work to provide balance against the sweetness. That said, crushed pork rinds are sure to shine in nearly any recipe.