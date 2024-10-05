Spice Up Fried Chicken With Your Favorite Flamin' Hot Snack

It's hard to beat the crackling, crunchy skin of fried chicken, especially when it's been dredged through seasoned bread crumbs. If you're a fan of the increasingly popular spicy fried chicken trend, flamin' hot chips are the secret weapon you need to spice up your dish. You can skip the numerous spices, herbs, and aromatic powders for an all-in-one flavored bread crumb mix with your favorite flamin' hot snack — whether they're cheetos, funyuns, ruffles, or tostitos. Simply toss a bag or two into a food processor to blitz until they're reduced into a powdery coating to dredge your chicken with. If you don't have a food processor, you can put them in a plastic bag and take a rolling pin to them like you would with a graham cracker or cookie crust.

Flamin' hot snacks will upgrade any fried chicken recipe, whether you're using cutlets, chicken fingers, or drumsticks and breasts. You have various avenues for dredging and cooking this hot fried chicken. You can marinate your chicken in buttermilk for classic buttermilk chicken or classic chicken tenders. The acidic buttermilk will tenderize your chicken and create a sticky surface for the flamin' hot layer. For a thicker coating on your crispy chicken cutlets, swap seasoned breadcrumbs for flamin' hot snacks. Perhaps the easiest assembly is with a creamy mayonnaise coating for the crushed chips to adhere to (try it in this recipe for crispy baked chicken tenders).